Collagen and biotin supplements: Nutritionist explains what actually works for skin and hair

In today's wellness market, we see lots of supplements that promise glowing skin and stronger hair. It's really important to separate what the marketers say from what science actually proves. Nutritionists and dermatologists agree that collagen helps improve skin elasticity and hydration. Biotin is mainly good for hair growth, especially for those who have a deficiency. However, neither supplement can fix genetic or hormonal hair loss.

What are the signs that collagen is working?

Do biotin and collagen actually help hair growth? (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Collagen supplements have become really popular. Some studies suggest that hydrolysed collagen peptides can help improve your skin's hydration and elasticity and even make it look better when taken for several weeks. Collagen isn't a magic solution. How well it works depends on factors such as what you eat, how old you are, your lifestyle, and your nutritional status.

Why does biotin promote hair growth?

Biotin is frequently promoted as a supplement that supports hair growth. Although biotin does benefit hair, skin, and nails, supplementation is only effective if you have a deficiency, which is relatively rare. Consuming high amounts of biotin without a deficiency will not lead to significant hair growth.

Which nutrient is important for healthy skin and hair?

For healthy skin and hair, it’s important to consider your overall nutrition. Protein is essential, as both hair and skin are primarily composed of it. Key nutrients like iron, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, vitamin C, vitamin E, and B-complex vitamins also play crucial roles in maintaining healthy skin and supporting hair growth.

Lifestyle factors are just as important. Chronic stress, bad sleep, smoking, not drinking water, crash dieting, and extreme exposure to the sun can really hurt your skin and hair, no matter what supplements you take.

"As a clinical nutritionist, I always encourage focusing on the fundamentals first, a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, high-quality proteins, and healthy fats, along with adequate hydration. While supplements such as collagen and biotin may be beneficial in certain cases, they should complement, not replace, good nutrition and healthy lifestyle habits. Sustainable improvements in skin, hair, and overall health come from addressing the underlying causes rather than relying solely on quick fixes, "Dr Rohini Patil, Author, Nutritionist, and Founder of Nutracy Lifestyle, tells Health Shots.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)