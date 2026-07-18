Collagen and biotin supplements: Nutritionist explains what actually works for skin and hair

In today's wellness market, we see lots of supplements that promise glowing skin and stronger hair. It's really important to separate what the marketers say from what science actually proves. Nutritionists and dermatologists agree that collagen helps improve skin elasticity and hydration. Biotin is mainly good for hair growth, especially for those who have a deficiency. However, neither supplement can fix genetic or hormonal hair loss.
What are the signs that collagen is working?
Collagen supplements have become really popular. Some studies suggest that hydrolysed collagen peptides can help improve your skin's hydration and elasticity and even make it look better when taken for several weeks. Collagen isn't a magic solution. How well it works depends on factors such as what you eat, how old you are, your lifestyle, and your nutritional status.
Why does biotin promote hair growth?
Biotin is frequently promoted as a supplement that supports hair growth. Although biotin does benefit hair, skin, and nails, supplementation is only effective if you have a deficiency, which is relatively rare. Consuming high amounts of biotin without a deficiency will not lead to significant hair growth.
Which nutrient is important for healthy skin and hair?
For healthy skin and hair, it’s important to consider your overall nutrition. Protein is essential, as both hair and skin are primarily composed of it. Key nutrients like iron, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, vitamin C, vitamin E, and B-complex vitamins also play crucial roles in maintaining healthy skin and supporting hair growth.
Lifestyle factors are just as important. Chronic stress, bad sleep, smoking, not drinking water, crash dieting, and extreme exposure to the sun can really hurt your skin and hair, no matter what supplements you take.
"As a clinical nutritionist, I always encourage focusing on the fundamentals first, a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, high-quality proteins, and healthy fats, along with adequate hydration. While supplements such as collagen and biotin may be beneficial in certain cases, they should complement, not replace, good nutrition and healthy lifestyle habits. Sustainable improvements in skin, hair, and overall health come from addressing the underlying causes rather than relying solely on quick fixes, "Dr Rohini Patil, Author, Nutritionist, and Founder of Nutracy Lifestyle, tells Health Shots.
(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.
This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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