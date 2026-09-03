Colonoscopy to mammograms: Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London shares 5 preventive screening tests to catch disease early

Diseases often begin developing silently, long before they cause noticeable symptoms or make you feel unwell. While the body may eventually send subtle warning signs, the underlying condition may have already progressed by then. That is why preventive screening can play such an important role: regular tests can help spot abnormalities at an earlier stage, when timely medical intervention may improve outcomes.

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Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, has shared five preventive screening tests that can help detect potential abnormalities early, allowing for prompt treatment and reducing the risk of disease-related deaths.

In an Instagram video shared on September 2, the heart surgeon highlights, “If you're anything like me, the last thing you want is a test when you feel fine. But that's the point of a screening test, to identify a problem before symptoms arise.” Here are five screening tests that actually work:

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Colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy

{{^usCountry}} Endoscopic procedures that provide a closer look at the lower gastrointestinal tract, including the intestines and colon, can be valuable screening tools for detecting potential problems and identifying signs of cancer at an early stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Endoscopic procedures that provide a closer look at the lower gastrointestinal tract, including the intestines and colon, can be valuable screening tools for detecting potential problems and identifying signs of cancer at an early stage. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr London explains, “Not only can these identify cancerous and precancerous lesions, but you have the opportunity to remove things like polyps, before they turn into cancer. Endoscopic screening – colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy – cuts colon cancer deaths by about a quarter or 25 percent.”

Mammography

Mammograms use low-dose X-rays to create detailed images of the breasts, helping detect early signs of breast cancer before symptoms appear. They are also an important screening tool for spotting potential abnormalities and allowing for timely diagnosis and treatment. Dr London highlights that mammography offer “about a 20 percent decrease in risk of breast cancer and about 22 percent fewer breast cancer deaths.”

Pap smear

Pap smears are an important screening tool that can detect abnormal changes in cervical cells before they develop into cancer. They can also help identify signs of cervical cancer early, when timely diagnosis and treatment can make a significant difference. The heart surgeon notes, “Catches cell changes years before cancer shows up. Cervical cancer deaths have dropped more than 70 percent since screening became routine.”

Non-contrasted chest CT scan

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Dr London recommends a low-dose chest CT scan for current and former smokers, as it provides detailed images of the lungs and can help detect potential abnormalities, including early signs of lung cancer, before symptoms appear. Dr London states, “Low-dose CT of the chest or non-contrasted chest CT scan, for smokers and former smokers. About 20 percent fewer lung cancer deaths.”

Abdominal ultrasounds for men

Abdominal ultrasounds in men can provide a closer look at the internal organs and major blood vessels in the abdomen. They can also help screen for serious concerns such as aortic aneurysms before they cause symptoms. The heart surgeon explains, “Abdominal ultrasounds in men looking for abdominal aortic aneurysms has decreased the risk of dying from rupture by almost 33 percent.”

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“Getting these screening tests doesn't give you a clean bill of health, necessarily, and you may need more testing, but when it comes to your overall health, being proactive makes much more sense than being reactive,” concludes Dr London.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.

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