Couple fights on first wedding anniversary because mom-in-law wants to tag along for celebration; Reddit reacts

Wedding anniversaries are always special, particularly if it is the first one. It is likely to become the start of loving traditions that will be followed for years to come. However, the presence of in-laws can sometimes put a pin on the plans. And if the person is someone that the couple actually adores, things can get even more complicated.

Wife plans for a private dinner date on their first wedding anniversary, but the possible arrival of the mother-in-law can put a pin on it. (Pexel)

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When a 30-year-old woman faced a similar situation, she took to the popular subreddit, r/InsideIndianMarriage, to vent her thoughts. And the community lent her a compassionate ear.

Issue with the first wedding anniversary celebration

The original poster (OP) shared that she is happily married to her long-time boyfriend, also 30, and their first wedding anniversary is coming up in a month. Because of their prior work commitments, they cannot go on a vacation. Instead, the OP made plans to go out and have dinner at a fancy restaurant.

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{{^usCountry}} “Now we both stay away from his family in Delhi as we are both working full-time. My MIL (mother-in-law) will come to visit around the same time as our anniversary,” she continued in the post. “I have no issues with that as she’s very sweet and doesn’t bother me in any way. I am happy that she’s finally able to visit us after almost a year after wedding. But here’s the catch. She’s also excited for our anniversary and wants to celebrate with us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Now we both stay away from his family in Delhi as we are both working full-time. My MIL (mother-in-law) will come to visit around the same time as our anniversary,” she continued in the post. “I have no issues with that as she’s very sweet and doesn’t bother me in any way. I am happy that she’s finally able to visit us after almost a year after wedding. But here’s the catch. She’s also excited for our anniversary and wants to celebrate with us.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The OP did not initially have any issues with that, since she and her husband could take the day off and celebrate the entire day. However, she also wanted to have dinner in private with her husband on that day as part of the date she had planned. The husband, on the other hand, did not want to leave his mother home alone at night, as the lady might feel left out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The OP did not initially have any issues with that, since she and her husband could take the day off and celebrate the entire day. However, she also wanted to have dinner in private with her husband on that day as part of the date she had planned. The husband, on the other hand, did not want to leave his mother home alone at night, as the lady might feel left out. {{/usCountry}}

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“We had an argument over this yesterday, and my husband said he would do the same if it were my mother visiting. Now I would not want even my mother to tag along with us to our wedding anniversary date tbh (to be honest),” wrote the OP. “The argument escalated, and he is now saying that he will ask my MIL to visit us after our anniversary.”

The OP stated that it is not what she wanted, just because all she asked for was some privacy with her husband on their first wedding anniversary. She went on to ask Redditors for suggestions on how best to navigate the situation.

Redditors appreciate the husband’s compromise

The community backed the husband’s plan and suggested that the OP arrive at a compromise.

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“That she visit after the anniversary sounds like a good compromise to me. If he's unwilling to leave mom behind even for one dinner and you want that alone time, that's your only option,” wrote a person.

“Him asking his mother to visit after the anniversary is a good thing. She visiting you both, and you both going out and leaving her behind at home? Only good if she herself understands this and suggests you both to go alone on dinner date or somewhere without her,” expressed another.

“Else husband will feel bad naturally about leaving her behind… alone,” they added. “Another thing you can do is plan one celebration like cake cutting, etc., in her presence, like do this in lunch date with her and go on dinner date or somewhere at night for your privacy time without her.”

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A third stated, “Your husband is not wrong here. If you really do want the privacy, then him asking his mother to come post the anniversary sounds like a good plan.”

“Listen, don’t really escalate your feelings. If you are saying that you want to spend alone time with your husband, you can do that a week prior as well and a week after if there are no work commitments. Take it as it comes,” was the advice of another.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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