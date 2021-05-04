Covid-19: Karan Wahi creates awareness on ‘how to get your oxygen levels up’

The alarming spike in Covid-19 cases across India and the crashing healthcare system with shortage of oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, medicines and other medical facilities has left people desperate and in this crisis, while some in Bollywood faced severe backlash for running to Maldives, some actors like Sonu Sood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Wahi, Bipasha Basu and Anushka Sharma are coming forward to do their bit in helping with the donations for resources or creating awareness. Recently, Dill Mill Gayye’s Dr Siddhant Modi aka actor Karan Wahi created awareness on “how to get your oxygen levels up” when no oxygen cylinders were around.

Taking to his social media handle, the Hate Story 4 star shared a few simple slides that shared highly useful information on “how to get your oxygen levels up” in case of no access to oxygen cylinders when SpO2 level drops below 94. Karan not only got accolades from his Bollywood colleagues but also managed to inspire them to share the information further as actors Mouni Roy, Esha Gupta, Mandira Bedi and Mahhi Vij showered love in the comments section with some following his footsteps to create awareness about the same by reposting it on their respective Instagram handles.

Don’t have access to oxygen cylinders when SpO2 level drops below 94? Here’s what to do:

Proning is medically approved technique to help improve oxygen deprivation. Karan shared a new clipping on how it helped patients with SpO2 as low as 75%, beat Covid-19.

Proning helped patients with SpO2 as low as 75%, beat Covid-19. (Instagram/karanwahi)

Position 1: Lying on your belly for 30 minutes with your head below body level and a pillow under your neck bone. Keep another pillow below your pelvis area in a way that your belly should be free enough to let one hand pass from below and place yet another pillow under your feet.

Position 1 (Instagram/karanwahi)

Position 2: Lying on your right side for 30 minutes with a pillow under your head. Tuck another pillow under your waist and yet another pillow between your legs.

Position 2 (Instagram/karanwahi)

Position 3: Sitting up for 30 minutes and resting in a slanted position.

Position 3 (Instagram/karanwahi)

Keep switching between these 3 positions every 30 minutes. Make yourself as comfortable as possible. Keep room well ventilated and try breathing as much fresh air as possible.

