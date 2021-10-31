Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Covid-19 vaccine more protective than past infection? Here's what study shows
health

Covid-19 vaccine more protective than past infection? Here's what study shows

Unvaccinated people who had been infected months earlier were 5 times more likely to get Covid-19 than fully vaccinated people who didn't have a prior infection, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention concludes in a new study.
Covid-19 vaccine more protective than past infection? Here's what study shows(Waldo Swiegers / BLOOMBERG)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 07:32 AM IST
AP | , New York

Health officials on Friday offered more evidence that vaccinations offer better protection against Covid-19 than immunity from a prior infection.

Unvaccinated people who had been infected months earlier were 5 times more likely to get Covid-19 than fully vaccinated people who didn't have a prior infection, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention concluded in a new study.

"These data show, pretty strongly, that the vaccines are more protective against symptomatic Covid," said Dr. Mike Saag, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham who was not involved in the study.

The study looked at data from nearly 190 hospitals in nine states. The researchers counted about 7,000 adult patients who were hospitalized this year with respiratory illnesses or symptoms similar to those of Covid-19.

About 6,000 of them had been fully vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines three to six months before they wound up in a hospitals. The other 1,000 were unvaccinated but had been infected with Covid-19 three to six months earlier.

About 5 per cent of the vaccinated patients tested positive for the coronavirus vs. about 9 per cent of the unvaccinated group. The researchers factored in other data points, including age and how much virus was circulating in different areas, to calculate that the unvaccinated group was at even higher risk.

RELATED STORIES

The study echoes some earlier research, including studies that found higher levels of infection-fighting antibodies in vaccinated patients.

Saag called the research well done and convincing. He also said it is important information for parents at a time that the government is gearing up to expand its vaccination campaign to more children.

“There have been many people who have advocated, 'Well, let's just let the kids get infected.' I think these data support the notion that the vaccines work better in general, and likely work better for 5 to 11-year-olds,” Saag said.

There was not enough data to reach any conclusion on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the authors said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 vaccine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Diwali 2021: Diet tips to follow if you are planning to go for late night dinner

7

Nutritional hacks: How to deal with teenage acne

Arthritis to cold and cough: Know health benefits of Parijaat or Harsingar

Fact check: Can COVID-19 vaccines lead to long-term health problems?
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP