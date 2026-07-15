Cyclospora causes 3,000 diarrhea cases in US: Gastroenterologist Dr Salhab shares foods to avoid in parasite outbreak

A Cyclospora outbreak has sickened more than 3,000 people across more than 30 US states, according to AP. Cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite, is a rapidly spreading illness. As health officials continue to investigate the source of the outbreak, a possible link to lettuce and other salad greens has come forth.

Infections from the diarrhea-causing parasite cyclospora are surging, with state-level data suggesting that 2026 is already the nation's worst year for reported cases. (Unsplash/ Representational)

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Also Read | As cyclospora illnesses surge to record cases, Michigan officials eye lettuce as possible cause

Meanwhile, Michigan officials said early findings from their investigation showed lettuce was a common product reported by people who developed infections. However, authorities stressed that the investigation is still ongoing and other foods cannot be ruled out. Additionally, no supplier or grower has been identified as the source.

However, amid this outbreak, it is important to safeguard oneself. On July 15, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, listed foods one should avoid during the parasite outbreak. He also mentioned foods one can safely eat. Let's find out the list:

Foods to avoid during the Cyclospora parasite outbreak

Prewashed bagged salad kits, salad bars

Bagged spinach, kale

Pre-cut fruit bowls

Fresh raspberries, berries or strawberries

Raw leafy greens

Fresh herbs like cilantro

Premade pico, salsa

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{{^usCountry}} Safe foods to eat Hot, fully cooked soups and foods

Scrubbed, unpeeled and baked (banana, apples, sweet potato, etc.)

Whole tomatoes, cucumbers that are scrubbed, washed, ideally sauteed

Frozen berries and fruits

Cooked, frozen or canned veggies

Dried herbs

Heating to 158F or higher kills Cyclospora What is Cyclosporiasis caused by the Cyclospora outbreak? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Safe foods to eat Hot, fully cooked soups and foods

Scrubbed, unpeeled and baked (banana, apples, sweet potato, etc.)

Whole tomatoes, cucumbers that are scrubbed, washed, ideally sauteed

Frozen berries and fruits

Cooked, frozen or canned veggies

Dried herbs

Heating to 158F or higher kills Cyclospora What is Cyclosporiasis caused by the Cyclospora outbreak? {{/usCountry}}

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Cyclospora is a foodborne parasite that can cause severe gastrointestinal illness. It has been linked in the past to fresh produce such as herbs, salad greens, and berries. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it causes watery, sometimes explosive diarrhoea and other stomach problems. Symptoms usually start within a week of ingesting the parasite. Left untreated, symptoms may take a long time to go away. Moreover, you’re at a greater risk of a severe infection if you have a weakened immune system.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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Dr Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions