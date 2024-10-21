Deepika Padukone's yoga trainer shares beginner-friendly poses for flexibility, relieving stiffness in body

Sitting on desks for longer hours, sleeping in the wrong position or leading an inactive lifestyle could become a reason for stiffness in your body. Practising easy movements to stretch your body can prove beneficial in such a situation. Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani shared such movements in her latest Instagram video. Deepika Padukone's trainer, Anshuka Parwani, shares poes for flexibility.

Tired of stiffness in your body? Try these poses

Anshuka Parwani, who has trained stars such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and Rakul Preet Singh, shared seven poses that help improve flexibility, relieve stiffness, and bring ease back into your movements. She shared the clip with the caption, “Feeling stiff? Don’t let body tension hold you back! Perfect for anyone looking for a quick fix to stretch and release tight muscles. These poses are beginner-friendly and can be done in just 5 minutes, anytime, anywhere.”

Child Pose to Cobra Pose (5 sets, 15 reps):

To do this pose, get into Child Pose and then transition into Cobra Pose. While Child Pose opens your hips, lengthens your spine, stretches your ankles, and relaxes back muscles, Copra Pose improves posture, digestion, spine flexibility, and circulation.

Lateral Stretch Pulses (5 sets, 15 reps on each side):

Lateral Stretch Pulses open up the hips, improve spinal mobility and stretch the obliques, lats and shoulders.

Side Twists (5 sets, 15 reps on each side):

Side Twists improve balance and posture. The pose targets abdominal muscles and obliques. It also improves breathing and lung capacity

Camel Pose (5 sets, 15 reps on each side):

Camel Pose strengthens your core, lengthens the spine, and improves balance. It can also boost your mental wellbeing.

Low Lunge (5 sets, 15 reps on each side):

Low Lunge builds awareness and mental focus, relieves spinal conditions, and enhances lower body strength and flexibility. It also decreases stress and anxiety.

Puppy Pose (30 secs to 2 mins):

Puppy Pose can help alleviate neck, shoulder, and lower back pain effectively. It opens up the shoulders, stretches the arms, lats, abs and spine, and releases tension in the neck and shoulders.

Malasana Twist (5 sets, 15 reps on each side):

Malasana Twist stretches your hips and shoulders, activates your core muscles, creates stability in your spine, improves overall balance, and relieves tension throughout the body.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.