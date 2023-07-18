Dengue alert: Early signs of the deadly disease you shouldn't ignore amid rise in cases

Cases of dengue have been on rise for the past few months, but the recent few days have seen a noticeable surge in cases among children, adults and elderly. Dengue, a vector-borne disease is spread through the bite of mosquito Aedes Aegypti who tend to attack in daytime more than night. People are advised to wear full sleeves, prevent water accumulation to avoid mosquito breeding and use mosquito repellents and mosquito nets. Dengue viruses (DENVs) have four serotypes - DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4. Each of these serotypes have different severity. DENV-2 is by far considered the deadliest of all. DENV-4 too can cause severe complications and also increase risk of dengue haemorrhagic fever. (Also read: How to prevent getting dengue at workplace; tips to follow)

It is crucial for adults to be aware of the unique early signs of dengue, enabling early detection and intervention,(Freepik)

"The rise in dengue cases is worrying. In our OPD, we have noted a significant upswing in the number of individuals around 20-40 cases per day seeking medical attention for dengue, with an alarming increase of approximately 20-30% compared to previous months. It is crucial for adults to be aware of the unique early signs of dengue, enabling early detection and intervention," says Dr Nidhin Mohan, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Narayana Health City, Bangalore.

Many people do not report any sign or symptom of dengue when infected first with the virus and it can be possible that a person who has reported dengue symptoms for the first time may actually be having a second attack which tends to be more serious than the previous one. It is important to monitor your symptoms and early signs of dengue should not be ignored.

"People should remain vigilant for symptoms such as unexplained fever usually high fever, persistent headache, pain in the eyes (surrounding eyelids), body aches, joint pain accompanied by some inflammation, and the appearance of a rash a few days into the illness. Other concerning indicators to watch out for include persistent vomiting, bleeding gums, easy bruising, and abdominal pain. If any of these symptoms manifest, it is imperative to seek immediate medical assistance," adds Dr Mohan.

EARLY SIGNS OF DENGUE

Dr. M. A. Muqsith Quadri, Consultant - Internal Medicine, CARE Hospitals Outpatient Centre, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad shares early warning signs of dengue that people should be aware of:

1. Fever

Fever is one of the primary indicators of dengue infection. It typically presents with a sudden onset and may persist for several days. Along with high fever, individuals may experience severe headache, joint and muscle pain, and fatigue. These flu-like symptoms can easily be mistaken for other common illnesses, but it is important to consider dengue as a possibility, especially during outbreaks.

2. Rash

Another characteristic symptom is the presence of a rash, which usually appears two to five days after the onset of fever. This rash may be widespread or localized and often appears as small, red spots or patches on the skin. It is essential to pay attention to any unusual rashes during fever episodes, as they could be indicative of dengue.

3. Pain behind eyes, nausea, vomiting, bleeding from nose or gum

Additionally, individuals may experience other warning signs such as pain behind the eyes, nausea, vomiting, and mild bleeding from the nose or gums. In severe cases, dengue can progress to dengue haemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome, which can be life-threatening if not promptly treated.

