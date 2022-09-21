Dengue cases on the rise, but PMC action against mosquito breeding spots slows down

Amid rising cases of dengue in Pune and fatalities related to it, the action by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) against establishments responsible for dengue breeding spots have slowed.

In September so far, only 332 establishments were served notices and ₹21,500 in fines was collected by the civic body. This was much lower than the actions and fines collected in July and August when 971 and 576 establishments were served notices

With heavy rains lashing the city in the past one week, water has accumulated in many spots, thus causing cases to rise.

Ashish Bharati, chief, PMC health department said, “Action against establishments where mosquito breeding spots are found is being carried out effectively. So far, this year we have collected ₹1.72 lakh in fines.”

From January to September, there have been 3,154 suspected dengue cases, of which 352 were positive.

While PMC has not reported any confirmed dengue death, private hospitals have been reporting dengue deaths in city although in most cases, patients hail from rural parts or neighbouring towns.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 37-year-old man died at a private hospital in Aundh, almost 12 days after being diagnosed with dengue. Rohit Bhor, a resident of New Sangvi, was detected with dengue on September 4 and days later he was hospitalised. His family members alleged that his death has resulted in fear among residents due to mosquito breeding grounds. “There is an under construction site along with an open plot with grass where rain water has accumulated. This has become a dengue breeding spot and the death of my brother has created panic among people,” said Vineet Bhor.