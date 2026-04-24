Dentist reveals 6 weird signs in the mouth that can predict colorectal cancer risk: bleeding gums, inflammation…

While regular dental check-ups should be a part of regular health checks, it is not a rule that is popularly followed. And that might lead to one being left unaware of the signs of overall health issues that dentists may be able to identify.

Dental health can help predict colorectal cancer risk, according to Dr Burhenne.(Unsplash)

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Taking to Instagram on April 23, Dr Mark Burhenne, a San Francisco-based dentist with four decades of experience, shared that some signs in the mouth can indicate the risk of colorectal cancer. The colon is the first and longest part of the large intestine, and the rectum begins in the last few inches. They are connected to the mouth via the oesophagus.

“If your dentist only checks for cavities, they’re missing something your gastroenterologist would want to know about,” shared Dr Burhenne. “A 2024 meta-analysis of 16.6 million people found that gum disease is associated with a 21 percent increased risk of colorectal cancer - consistent across 19 studies.

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{{^usCountry}} A likely reason for the phenomenon is that the oral bacterium Fusobacterium nucleatum, a primary driver of gum disease, has been found living inside colorectal tumours in approximately half of the cases studied. Researchers believe that it travels from the mouth down the gut to ultimately infect the lower gut. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A likely reason for the phenomenon is that the oral bacterium Fusobacterium nucleatum, a primary driver of gum disease, has been found living inside colorectal tumours in approximately half of the cases studied. Researchers believe that it travels from the mouth down the gut to ultimately infect the lower gut. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Burhenne listed six signs inside the mouth that give us an early warning about the presence of the harmful microorganism. They are as follows.

1. Bleeding gums

Bleeding gums are a sign of chronic bacterial inflammation. Now that bacterial infection in the mouth has been linked to colorectal cancer risk, it is no longer simply a dental problem, shared Dr Burhenne.

2. Persistent bad breath

Bad breath is popularly considered to be a symptom of poor oral hygiene. However, it can signal bacterial growth in the mouth that once again puts the regions down the food pipe at risk.

3. Inflamed gums

Sustained inflammation of the gum, which does not go away no matter how well the teeth are brushed, is believed to be driving the connection between oral health and colorectal cancer risk, noted Dr Burhenne.

4. Receding gums

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Receding gum is when the tissue surrounding the teeth wears away or pulls back, leaving the roots exposed and creating gaps between the teeth. This suggests years of microbial imbalance, indicating elevated exposure to pathogenic bacteria.

5. Heavy tartar buildup

Tartar, or hardened plaque, is a calcified, bacteria-filled film on teeth and under the gum line that protects the harmful microbes from the immune system, and allows them to make their way down the alimentary canal.

6. History of gum disease

A history of aggressive gum disease suggests that an individual’s systemic exposure to harmful bacteria has been elevated for years, which in turn suggests a higher risk of infection down the line.

With colon cancer being the most common cancer that causes death in men above the age of 50, any man above that age who is overdue for a colonoscopy is at risk, according to the dentist.

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“This screening conversation needs to happen. The mouth is the beginning of the digestive tract. What lives there doesn’t always stay there,” he warned.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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