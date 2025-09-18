Dermatologist shows what subtle skin cancer looks like: That little pink and white scaly spot on your...

Dermatologist Dr Samantha Ellis posted an Instagram video on February 20, 2024, about identifying subtle skin cancers, specifically squamous cell carcinoma. In the video, the dermatologist aimed to educate people by providing an example of a less obvious presentation of skin cancer, countering the common misconception that all skin cancers are large, dark, and readily apparent. Also read | Dermatologist reveals the 'ABCDEs' of skin cancer and subtle signs to watch out for Squamous cell carcinoma can manifest in various ways, such as a small, pink, and scaly spot.(Unsplash)

How to recognise potential skin cancer

Dr Ellis highlighted that many people mistakenly believe skin cancer is always large, dark, and obvious. However, squamous cell carcinoma can manifest in various ways, such as a small, pink, and scaly spot, as shown in her example on a toe. In the video, she illustrated a small, pink, and scaly spot on a toe, emphasising that seeing diverse examples helps people recognise potential skin cancer in themselves or others.

What squamous cell carcinoma looks like

Dr Ellis said in the video, “Let's take a look at subtle skin cancer because I think a lot of people when they think about skin cancer, they're like, 'Oh, it's going to be an obvious large growing brown spot. 'But actually, it's almost never that.”

She said: “And I'm showing you this because, as a dermatologist, I know that the more examples of skin cancer that people see, the more likely they will be to recognise skin cancer on themselves or a loved one. This skin cancer does happen to be on a foot, on a toe specifically. So, if that's really not your jam, you can get out now. So, there it is. That little pink and white scaly spot is a squamous cell carcinoma.”

Squamous cell carcinoma develops from squamous cells in the upper layers of the skin that are exposed to the sun. It can appear as a firm bump, flat, scaly sore, or rough patch that can vary in colour from pink to red, black to brown, or even the same colour as the skin, as per the Mayo Clinic.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.