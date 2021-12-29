Dharmendra's hilarious twist to Sholay scene is our indoor cycling fitness inspo

Are you even a Bollywood buff if you don't remember every Sholay scene by heart? Giving a hilarious twist to one of Sholay's iconic scenes, veteran actor Dharmendra inspired us to sweat it out this Wednesday with indoor cycling exercise session.

In the 1975 movie Dharmendra's character, Veeru, threatens to jump from the top of a huge water tank and frame on-screen Hema Malini's aunt by saying, "When I dead, police coming ... police coming, budhiya (old woman) going jail ... in jail budhiya chakki peesing, and peesing, and peesing, and peesing, and peesing (in jail, old woman will be sentenced to grind wheat for the rest of her life)."

Making fans double down with laughter with his contemporary take on his epic dialogue, Dharmendra was seen cycling on a pedal power wheat grinder in his Lonavala farmhouse. Donning all-white athleisurewear with a navy blue cap to amp up his boyish looks, Dharmendra completed his sporty attire with a pair of white sneakers as he sweat it out at the fun grind session.

He performed the cardio exercise on the stationary bike with the excuse to grind wheat, which was our fitness cue to instantly add indoor cycling to our daily fitness routine. He hilariously captioned the video, “Cycling cycling cycling and …..chakki peeecing …. and peecing …..and peecing ….Haha (sic)” and fans were left in splits of laughter.

Benefits:

From increasing cardiovascular fitness to muscle strength and flexibility, cycling is a cardio workout that reaps innumerable benefits. If you are looking to decrease the stress levels or improve your posture and coordination as you work from home during this Covid-19 pandemic, cycling is the best workout you should opt for.

Its other health benefits include prevention or management of diseases like stroke, heart attack, some cancers, depression, diabetes, obesity and arthritis. It improves joint mobility, decreases body fat levels and also strengthens the bones.