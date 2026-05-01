Did you know you are eating tomatoes wrong? Stanford researcher shares correct way to eat them for anti-ageing benefits

There are many ways to consume a tomato, which are low in calories but packed with nutrients. While consuming them raw is popular among health-conscious individuals, that is not the best way to do it, according to Dr Lucia Aronica, an epigenetics scientist and nutrition researcher from Stanford.

The health benefits derived from tomatoes can be increased by following a simple step. (Pexel)

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She appeared on the April 30 episode of The Mel Robbins podcast and explained the trick to unlocking the complete health benefits of the humble tomato.

Tomatoes are loaded with lycopene…

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{{^usCountry}} When Mel Robbins asked Dr Aronica the reason for her affinity towards tomatoes, she shared that it is not just because of her Italian descent, but also because of the presence of lycopene in the fruit, which is a powerful antioxidant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Mel Robbins asked Dr Aronica the reason for her affinity towards tomatoes, she shared that it is not just because of her Italian descent, but also because of the presence of lycopene in the fruit, which is a powerful antioxidant. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In her words, “Lycopene, in studies, shows cardiovascular and skin benefits. Clinical trials have shown that, for example, lycopene can really reduce LDL (low-density lipoprotein) oxidation, which is the process that makes LDL cholesterol truly dangerous.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her words, “Lycopene, in studies, shows cardiovascular and skin benefits. Clinical trials have shown that, for example, lycopene can really reduce LDL (low-density lipoprotein) oxidation, which is the process that makes LDL cholesterol truly dangerous.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The lycopene in tomatoes is also beneficial for skin health, shared the Stanford researcher. “It can also work as an internal skin care. It actually boosts your SPF (sun protection factor), your internal SPF by 40 percent.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lycopene in tomatoes is also beneficial for skin health, shared the Stanford researcher. “It can also work as an internal skin care. It actually boosts your SPF (sun protection factor), your internal SPF by 40 percent.” {{/usCountry}}

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Explaining how that works, Dr Aronica shared that lycopene simply increases the repair of the DNA, and also actively inhibits the breakdown of collagen and the formation of age spots.

How to unlock the benefits of lycopene in tomatoes?

While the lycopene present in tomatoes provides all the aforementioned health benefits, there is one issue that needs to be considered.

“These benefits start start at with 10 mg of lycopene in clinical trials that use pills. Now this is equivalent to eating 20 pounds of raw tomatoes a day,” shared Dr Aronica.

However, there is a simple way to work around this problem. As the scientist stated, “But there is a trick. If you cook those tomatoes in olive oil, or in any type of oil, like Italian grandmothers used to do, then you can boost the absorption of lycopene.”

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“This is just one step,” she continued. “Because then, when you add olive oil, you boost the availability (of lycopene) by an additional 70 percent.”

The reason for this, she explained, is that lycopene is liposoluble, which means that it cannot be absorbed without fat.

“And so basically by cooking your tomatoes into a paste with olive oil, you can reach that 10 mg of lycopene with just 3 tablespoons of tomato paste and olive oil,” she noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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