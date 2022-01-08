Diet to fight Omicron: Ghee to ginger; eat these foods daily to boost immunity

Prevention is always better than cure and when it comes to Covid-19, sticking to the basics like wearing masks, following social distancing, and washing hands frequently, while following a healthy diet and fitness routine can go a long way in keeping the infection at bay.

A robust immune system can help fight the highly-infectious strain Omicron. T-cells of our immune army also play an important role in destroying virus-infected cells and provide us protection. Their role in combating new strains of Covid-19 has been found to be more effective than antibodies.

To make our immunity strong, diet plays an important role. Home-cooked food, food rich in fiber vitamin c, micronutrients like green leafy vegetables and fruits can give a boost to our health.

Dietician Ruchhi Parmar suggests foods that will help you fight Omicron.

Ghee: It is one of the most easily digestible fats which generates heat in the body and keeps you warm. It’s a great thing to add in your daily diet.

Amla: It is a seasonal food which is packed with vitamin C and makes your immune system strong. It keeps all the diseases and illnesses away. Make sure to have raw amla or amla juice on a regular basis.

Millets: High on fibre, millets have a low glycemic index which make them an ideal diet for diabetics too. It not only boosts your immunity but also aids in weight loss. During winter season, it’s good to add millets like ragi, bajra, jowar which have high fiber, good for your digestive system and increase your blood circulation.

Ginger: Its anti-inflammatory properties help in curing sore throat. It is highly effective in fighting germs, bacteria and viruses. Adding it daily in your tea or kaadha can keep your immune system strong.

Turmeric: It’s a powerful antioxidant and including this in your daily diet gives relief from all the cough problems. Take 1 tsp of turmeric, mix it one glass of warm water and have it every morning on empty stomach.

Honey: High on antioxidants and good for digestion and gut health, it's effective for sore throat also. Add it to your ginger tea or kadhaa to fight Omicron.

Limit intake of sugar in your daily diet as it can increase your weight and leads to obesity which can eventually lower your immune system.

