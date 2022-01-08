Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Diet to fight Omicron: Ghee to ginger; eat these foods daily to boost immunity
health

Diet to fight Omicron: Ghee to ginger; eat these foods daily to boost immunity

A robust immune system can help fight the highly-infectious strain Omicron. Add these foods suggested by a nutritionist to your diet to boost immunity.
To make our immunity strong, diet plays an important role.(Pinterest, Pixabay)
Updated on Jan 08, 2022 01:43 PM IST
ByParmita Uniyal

Prevention is always better than cure and when it comes to Covid-19, sticking to the basics like wearing masks, following social distancing, and washing hands frequently, while following a healthy diet and fitness routine can go a long way in keeping the infection at bay.

A robust immune system can help fight the highly-infectious strain Omicron. T-cells of our immune army also play an important role in destroying virus-infected cells and provide us protection. Their role in combating new strains of Covid-19 has been found to be more effective than antibodies.

To make our immunity strong, diet plays an important role. Home-cooked food, food rich in fiber vitamin c, micronutrients like green leafy vegetables and fruits can give a boost to our health.

ALSO READ: Fight Omicron with these simple tips to boost immunity

Dietician Ruchhi Parmar suggests foods that will help you fight Omicron.

Ghee: It is one of the most easily digestible fats which generates heat in the body and keeps you warm. It’s a great thing to add in your daily diet.

RELATED STORIES

Amla: It is a seasonal food which is packed with vitamin C and makes your immune system strong. It keeps all the diseases and illnesses away. Make sure to have raw amla or amla juice on a regular basis.

Millets: High on fibre, millets have a low glycemic index which make them an ideal diet for diabetics too. It not only boosts your immunity but also aids in weight loss. During winter season, it’s good to add millets like ragi, bajra, jowar which have high fiber, good for your digestive system and increase your blood circulation.

Ginger: Its anti-inflammatory properties help in curing sore throat. It is highly effective in fighting germs, bacteria and viruses. Adding it daily in your tea or kaadha can keep your immune system strong.

Top Mobile Deals

Turmeric: It’s a powerful antioxidant and including this in your daily diet gives relief from all the cough problems. Take 1 tsp of turmeric, mix it one glass of warm water and have it every morning on empty stomach.

Honey: High on antioxidants and good for digestion and gut health, it's effective for sore throat also. Add it to your ginger tea or kadhaa to fight Omicron.

Limit intake of sugar in your daily diet as it can increase your weight and leads to obesity which can eventually lower your immune system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
immunity
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP