Dietician reveals the 'most dangerous time of the day' for diabetics and shares 5 simple ways to manage it

If your fasting blood sugar levels are consistently high despite not eating overnight, you may be experiencing something called the “Dawn Phenomenon”, a natural hormonal process that affects many people with diabetes. Speaking about the condition, certified nutritionist and dietitian Shweta Panchal explained in her June 19 Instagram post why blood sugar can rise in the early morning hours even when no food has been consumed. (Also read: ‘90% people fail this test’: Bhagyashree shares simple fitness tests to check your ‘real age’ on International Yoga Day )

What is ‘Dawn Phenomenon’

Shweta Panchal explains the Dawn Phenomenon and five habits that may help control it.

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"Your fasting blood sugar is high. You didn’t eat anything, and you think it’s your fault. It’s not. It’s the Dawn Phenomenon. And almost no diabetic knows it exists," says Shweta. According to her, the body’s hormones play a significant role in this early morning blood sugar spike.

“Between 2 AM and 8 AM, your body naturally releases cortisol and growth hormone, signalling your liver to release stored glucose. This happens to everyone. But in diabetics, insulin cannot manage that extra glucose efficiently, so fasting sugar spikes without you eating a single thing,” she adds.

How to manage it

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{{^usCountry}} Shweta recommends a few simple lifestyle changes that may help reduce the morning glucose surge: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shweta recommends a few simple lifestyle changes that may help reduce the morning glucose surge: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Eat dinner early: Eat dinner by 7 PM. Late, heavy meals worsen the overnight glucose release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Eat dinner early: Eat dinner by 7 PM. Late, heavy meals worsen the overnight glucose release. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Hydrate first thing in the morning: Drink water first thing in the morning, before tea or coffee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Hydrate first thing in the morning: Drink water first thing in the morning, before tea or coffee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Prioritise a protein-rich breakfast: Have a protein-based breakfast within 30 minutes of waking. This stabilises the glucose spike quickly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Prioritise a protein-rich breakfast: Have a protein-based breakfast within 30 minutes of waking. This stabilises the glucose spike quickly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Take a short morning walk: A 10-minute walk after waking up can help. Muscle contractions pull glucose out of your blood without needing insulin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Take a short morning walk: A 10-minute walk after waking up can help. Muscle contractions pull glucose out of your blood without needing insulin. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Never skip breakfast: Skipping breakfast raises cortisol further and worsens the spike. Understanding your body’s signals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Never skip breakfast: Skipping breakfast raises cortisol further and worsens the spike. Understanding your body’s signals {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shweta emphasises that managing morning blood sugar isn’t always about increasing medication. “This is not about more medication. It’s about understanding what your body is actually doing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shweta emphasises that managing morning blood sugar isn’t always about increasing medication. “This is not about more medication. It’s about understanding what your body is actually doing.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Dawn Phenomenon highlights the complex relationship between hormones, liver function and blood sugar regulation. For people living with diabetes, understanding these natural body processes can be an important step toward better glucose management and healthier daily habits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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