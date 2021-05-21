Home / Lifestyle / Health / Disha Patani feels her backflip should be more like Makhan in new fitness post
Disha Patani took to Instagram and posted a video in which she can be seen nailing a backflip. Even though she left her fans and boyfriend Tiger Shroff impressed with her landing, she still thinks there is some scope for improvement.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Disha Patani shares new fitness video(Instagram/dishapatani)

Doing backflips and high jumps is no big deal for Disha Patani. The actor who follows an extreme fitness routine inspires us to stop procrastinating and hit the gym whenever she shares a new post. Be it dancing, martial arts, boxing or weight training, the Bharat actor tries to incorporate everything in her fitness routine so that it does not become mundane. One look at Disha's Instagram account will make you want to exercise.

The recent post that the actor shared showed her in a gym wearing an oversized white basic T-shirt along with a pair of black baggy long shorts. For the session, Disha tied her hair in a ponytail to keep them off her face. The clip started with the actor standing on a height and getting into the position of a backflip. Within a few seconds, she jumps, turns mid-air and lands on her feet on the mat kept on the ground.

The ease with which Disha nailed her jump is the result of a lot of hard work that she has put in over the years and we are amazed. Even though her fans were impressed at the video and boyfriend Tiger Shroff called Disha's landing clean in the comments section, the actor still thought that there was scope for improvement and wanted it to feel more like makhan. We are not saying this, the actor said so in the caption, it read, "Wish this would feel more like butter (sic)."

Tiger Shroff's comment on the picture (Instagram/ dishapatani)

If this did not inspire you to start your weekend with some exercise, check out some of the other fitness posts that the actor shared with her fans in the recent past:

On the work front, Disha Patani was recently seen on the screen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe. Her upcoming projects also include Ek Villain Returns which even stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

