Disha Patani performs Rack Pull with 80 kilos. Tiger Shroff calls her 'Wonder-woman'

Disha Patani's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her workout routine. The actor, when not working, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her gym, working out. Disha swears by high intensity workouts and is often seen speaking of the benefits of working out on a daily basis. Disha loves her fitness routine and can do it anywhere and anytime. Disha's fitness videos often end up making us look too bad, because she believes in doing the impossible.

Disha, a day back, shared a short video of herself, fresh from the gym, and is it giving us all the fitness motivation we need to drag ourselves out of the bed and to the gym. In the video, Disha can be seen performing the Rack Pull with weights weighing 80 kilos. Disha, dressed in a black T-shirt and a pair of black gym shorts, can be seen bending her back and lifting the weights and working on her leg and back muscles.

In no time, Disha's Instagram video was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to her fitness video, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Wonder-woman." Krishna Shroff, sister of Tiger Shroff, commented, "You're fire," while Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff summed up her appreciation for Disha in one word - "Beast." Take a look at Disha's fitness video here:

Rack pulls come with multiple health benefits for the body. It helps in working out of the upper body and traps, and increasing pulling strength. It also helps in developing posterior chain muscle growth and reducing the risk of injuries. However. Rack pull also comes with its own set of precautionary measures. It is advised to perform the routine in the presence of a supervisor to ensure proper techniques. In case of developing upper body and traps, Rack pull is believed to be a better fitness routine than deadlifts.