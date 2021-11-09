Disha Patani is ‘finally getting there.’ Tiger Shroff approves

Disha Patani is a fitness enthusiast. The actor is often spotted being in her beast mode at the gym. When it comes to fitness, Disha leaves no stone unturned in achieving what she wants. Disha’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself caught in action at the gym and some are not for the faint-hearted.

The actor takes her fitness routine very seriously and ensures to share glimpses fresh off the gym on her Instagram profile to show her progress and also motivate her fans to take workouts seriously. On Monday, the actor gave us yet another glimpse of what being Disha Patani at the gym for a day looks like, and we are smitten at the level of dedication and fitness that the actor has for her workout routine.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani is a work of art in a laced-red corset top

In the video, Disha can be seen jumping around her own body and circling it, before landing a kick on the boxing gloves put forward by her trainer. She aced the mid-air kick before coming down on the ground. “Finally getting there,” Disha wrote about her fitness routine. Take a look at her video here:

Disha Patani is a fitness enthusiast. The actor is often spotted being in her beast mode at the gym. When it comes to fitness, Disha leaves no stone unturned in achieving what she wants. Disha’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself caught in action at the gym and some are not for the faint-hearted.

The actor takes her fitness routine very seriously and ensures to share glimpses fresh off the gym on her Instagram profile to show her progress and also motivate her fans to take workouts seriously. On Monday, the actor gave us yet another glimpse of what being Disha Patani at the gym for a day looks like, and we are smitten at the level of dedication and fitness that the actor has for her workout routine.

In the video, Disha can be seen jumping around her own body and circling it, before landing a kick on the boxing gloves put forward by her trainer. She aced the mid-air kick before coming down on the ground. “Finally getting there,” Disha wrote about her fitness routine. Take a look at her video here:|#+|

In minutes, Disha’s video was flooded with likes and comments from her fans and friends. But the best comment came from Disha’s Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 co-star Tiger Shroff. Tiger dropped by to comment, “Woah u did it finally and so clean,” He also appreciated Disha’s martial artis trainer Raakesh Yadhav – “amazing work Raakesh Yadhav sir.”

The martial arts segment, as performed by Disha in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. It improves cardiovascular health and helps in burning the extra calories. It also helps to enhance strength and balance of the body. It helps in reducing stress and improving sleep and mental health. If incorporated in the daily fitness routine, martial arts help in improving the overall coordination of the body.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.