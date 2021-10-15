Disha Patani is a work of art in a laced-red corset top

Disha Patani can rock any attire. Be it traditional fashion or casual Western ones, when it comes to Disha, she is an absolute fashionista. The actor makes sure to make her Instagram family drool to her pictures once in a while with stunning attires.

Disha’s Instagram profile is a plethora of her pictures from fashion photoshoots and from the sets of her films. When not playing characters for the big screen, Disha is usually spotted looking gorgeous in several outfits.

When it comes to fashion, Disha always makes sure to put her sartorial foot forward. On Friday, the actor did it again. A few of her pictures from a recent fashion photoshoot made their way to her Instagram profile and we are drooling at the result.

For Friday, Disha decided to turn Instagram red all by herself in a stunning attire. She chose a red ensemble to go with and we don’t know who to drool at more – Disha or the outfit. In a red corset top, Disha put fashion police on immediate alert. Take a look at her pictures here:

In the pictures, Disha can be seen adorning a red sleeveless corset top with intricate detailing. The midriff-baring top is designed with red laces all around. In one of the pictures, Disha can be seen posing while looking away from the camera, while in another shot, the actor can be seen posing with her eyes closed and with her hands on her head.

Styled by fashion stylists Severina Perina and Aastha Sharma, Disha pulled her hair to the back into a clean ponytail. She let the tresses fall in soft wavy curls. The actor opted for minimal makeup for this look. In winged eyeliner, kohl eyes, gold eyeshadow, nude dash of lipstick, contoured cheeks and drawn eyebrows, Disha posed for the photoshoot.

