'Dismissing chest pain to eating bacon': Cardiologist Dr Nicole Harkin shares 5 things a heart doctor will never do

A healthy heart is the key to a healthy life. However, there are common lifestyle mistakes we all make that may silently harm one of the most vital organs in our bodies.

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While we all know a few things that might improve our heart health, hearing from a cardiologist about what they do has a greater impact. In August 2022, Dr Nicole Harkin, a board-certified cardiologist, had listed five key things she absolutely avoids doing as a heart doctor.

5 things a cardiologist would never do

In the post, Dr Nicole outlined essential preventive measures a cardiologist recommends to maintain a healthy cardiovascular system. She identified avoiding nicotine products, limiting processed meats, never ignoring chest pain or a genetic predisposition to heart issues, and not taking restful sleep as critical lifestyle choices that harm arterial health.

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{{^usCountry}} She also explained why cardiologists avoid these habits, highlighting that people can significantly reduce their risk of a sudden heart attack by following them. Her concise guide serves as a warning against common health oversights that lead to serious illness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also explained why cardiologists avoid these habits, highlighting that people can significantly reduce their risk of a sudden heart attack by following them. Her concise guide serves as a warning against common health oversights that lead to serious illness. {{/usCountry}}

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1. Smoke or vape

According to Dr Nicole, almost all of the heart attacks she has seen in young women are in those who smoke or use a vape.

2. Dismiss chest pain

The cardiologist also warned against dismissing chest pain, even if you think you are low risk for having a heart attack. She added, “A shocking amount of heart attacks happen in people who would be considered low risk by traditional screening criteria. And people are always so much sicker when they roll into the hospital having had chest pain for hours.”

3. Eat bacon

According to Dr Nicole, “Regular consumption of processed meat – think hot dogs, hamburgers, deli meat – has been shown to increase the risk of heart disease in a robust linear fashion, aka it trashes your arteries.”

4. Ignore a strong family history of heart disease

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She also warned against ignoring a strong family history of heart disease. “This is the other reason I see young people coming in with heart attacks. Check in regularly with your doctor and get screened,” she stressed.

5. Sleep

Lastly, she stressed the importance of a restful night and at least eight hours of sleep, stating, “Be ungrateful for a good night's sleep: After a decade of training, STEMI call, and three young kids, I cherish my sleep.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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Dr Nicole Harkin, MD, FACC, is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiology, echocardiography, and clinical lipidology (cholesterol management). She graduated from the Boston University School of Medicine magna cum laude and has also completed an Internal Medicine residency at Columbia University and a Cardiology fellowship at New York University.