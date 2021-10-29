Diwali 2021: Ayurvedic tips to detox your system ahead of Diwali

As Diwali festivities pick up momentum and the markets get filled with tempting sweets and treats, it's important to detox your system that's sure to let overloaded in the next few days. It is advised to go for Diwali cleaning and body detox side by side to avoid digestive troubles and hike in blood sugar levels or blood pressure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Zeel Gandhi, an Ayurvedic doctor and a formulator for Vedix, suggests Ayurvedic tips to boost immunity and improve digestive system ahead of Diwali binge.

"There is nip in the air right now, but during autumn, Ayurveda believes that Pitta is on the rise and you have a lot of heat in the body," says Dr Gandhi, adding that consumption of amla is recommended to detox your body ahead of Diwali season.

ALSO READ: Overindulged on Raksha Bandhan? Try these detox tips to cleanse your system

"Eating amlas in the morning can help you clean your bowels easily. High Vitamin C content acts as a purgative for many people. You can just take fresh amlas; considering it's difficult to juice them out, you can crush them to make a chutney and consume it with honey or just as is," says the Ayurveda expert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She says many people have it with salt, which Ayurveda doesn't recommend. "Salt increases pitta, amla decreases it and when you have it together, they sort of negate each other's effects. So you do not derive any benefit if you eat amla with salt. Also if amlas are made into pickle and chutney with a lot of spice and salt, that will also not be beneficial," says Dr Gandhi.

Drink hot water throughout the day

One should make sure to not consume salt and spices in excess, but in case you can't avoid them, here's a very easy tip. "The best way to flush out salt and sugar from your system is to drink a lot of water. Let's say if you have had a very heavy dinner, make sure you eat very light breakfast the other day. Keep on drinking hot water throughout the day," says Dr Gandhi. She also suggests having Triphala or amla juice for good bowel movement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lemon honey water detox

The simplest and most reliable detox you can have is by mixing three ingredients together - cinnamon, lemon and honey. Dr Gandhi however warns that honey should not be mixed with hot water. This concoction can be consumed throughout the day and it will keep you hydrated, says the Ayurveda expert.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON