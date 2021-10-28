Diwali boom: Festive spirit is back, sales up in Chandigarh markets

Hit by the pandemic in 2020, traders in Chandigarh are reporting an uptick in sales ahead of Diwali this year. Although the footfall hasn’t reached the pre-pandemic levels, the business has improved across markets as Covid-19 cases remain on the lower side.

Chandigarh Beopar Mandal president Charanjiv Singh said: “Most markets are reporting good footfall and festive stalls are also a hit. Shopkeepers strictly follow Covid-19 protocol and that is helping customers to feel safe and venture out during the festival season.”

Singh, who has a shop in Sector 22, added that people have started shopping for gifts, and gifts including crockery, leather and blankets, have done well this year.

In Sector 17, too, people are venturing out especially on weekends, according to president of Business Promotion Council Neeraj Bajaj.

“Shopkeepers haven’t arranged for any special melas or functions and we are just decorating the market but people are visiting us for their festival shopping just like the old days,” he said. Other major markets in the city are also reporting good sales in the build up to Diwali.

While it was earlier suspected that the Afghanistan crisis will weaken the supply of dry fruits in the city, wholesalers have assured that there is enough for everyone.

Ram Karan Gupta, president of the Sector 26 Grain Market Association, who also sells dry fruit on wholesale, said: “We get most of our dry fruit from India and even items like figs which are not grown in India are also available in good supply; so people need not worry.”

Gupta, however, added that over the years gifting dry fruits in the festival season is going out of fashion as people have switched to more modern gifts.

Business has also started picking up at shopping malls. As per officials of Nexus Malls that operates Elante Mall, sales in the festival season are at over 90% of what they were in 2019.

“While footfall is still a bit less than pre-pandemic levels, sales are increasing. The shopping habits of the customers have changed and instead of spending more time browsing products they are making more purchases,” said senior VP, operations and projects, Jayen Naik.

Officials added that switching to contactless orders and encouraging the food ventures to start home deliveries had also benefited them.