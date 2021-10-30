Diwali 2021: Diet tips to follow if you are planning to go for late night dinner

Diwali is just round the corner and if we plan to soak in the spirit of the festivities, all the healthy eating goes for a toss even with best of our efforts. With a little planning, however, we can make sure to not overload our digestive system.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has posted a series of videos ahead of Diwali to fix the diet woes of people who are fearing weight gain or health troubles in the Diwali week.

"One of the challenges you may have during Diwali is late nights. A few late nights in your year are not going to make you fat. What makes us fat is what we are doing for the entire year," says Diwekar at the beginning of the video.

Talking about the 'recency bias' people suffer from, she says that we often blame late nights during festivals or special occasions like Diwali for the flare-ups of acidity, bloating, sugar craving, insomnia, irritability, obesity and hormones issues, while one should be cautious throughout the year.

Eat normally

Diwekar says that many people in anticipation of late night feasts skip their meals, or eat little throughout the day, so that they can indulge in food guilt-free in the night. She, however, rubbishes this theory.

"Compensation is the lie that weight loss industry has told you over and over again. Bad behaviour cannot be compensated for. If you under-eat during the day, it leads to overeating in the night. If you over-exercise, it will again lead to overeating in the night. Overeating in the night on the other hand could lead to bloating acidity and irritability.

Eat banana or curd rice before late night dinner

Diwekar says, if it is not going to be too much of a wild night and is just going to be a sit-down dinner, you can eat banana, a prebiotic before you head out. "If it is going to be a meal where you are going out to a restaurant and also having a couple of drinks, then you should have dahi rice, a combination of prebiotic and probiotic," says the nutritionist.

Pick your meal wisely

Diwekar suggests choosing only 1-2 starters out of the endless options you may have. She says that going for only one cuisine even if you are spoiled for choice - and maximum three items from that cuisine - will work to our advantage.

Pick Diwali specific dessert

The nutritionist says that eating a Diwali specific dessert is better than having a random mithai like chocolate, cookie, or cake that's available throughout the year.

Rub ghee on your feet, have a glass of water

Once you are back from the late-night dinner, Diwekar advises you to rub a little bit of ghee on your feet as it helps to reduce gas and bloating and also ensure a good night's sleep which will help you unwind. Warm water is a must to soothe your vocal chords which may get strained from all the talking that you would do on meeting your friends after long.

Last but not the least...

Diwekar suggests you to keep your phones away and resist the urge to look at all the photos from the party. This may stretch your late night.

