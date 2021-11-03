Diwali 2021: How to take care of cancer patients during Diwali

Diwali 2021: While Diwali is the festival of lights and spreading joy and cheer, the elevated levels of air and noise pollution could be troublesome for some people including cancer patients. Diwali time fills our hearts with a lot of happiness, but one must make sure to safeguard the health of cancer patients who are in our family or among friends.

Our eating and resting routine goes for a toss in the hectic week of Diwali. It is however important for cancer patients to eat healthy and timely meals and take their medication on time to avoid any health trouble. Care must also be exercised when it comes to consuming unhealthy processed snacks and desserts.

"Cancer patients should adhere to healthy eating habits as suggested by the experts. Indulging in sweets, desserts, and namkeens is a strict no no. Include all the essential nutrients in the diet. Say No to junk, oily, and processed foods. Drink a lot of water to stay energized throughout the day," says Padmshri Dr. Ramakant Deshpande, Oncosurgeon & Chairman of ACI Cumballa Hill Hospital.

ALSO READ: Ditching fireworks? Delhiites to embrace sky lanterns this Diwali

In the times of pandemic, special care must be taken by those suffering from cancer to keep infections at bay.

"People suffering from cancer need to wear masks even at home, avoid crowded places, have proper ventilation at home, maintain a safe distance from people, avoid visitors at home and do not be around sick people, wash their hands from time to time," says Dr Deshpande. He also recommends a good night's sleep.

Diwali evening witnesses increase in noise and air pollution levels and it is advised to keep the vulnerable group safe from it.

"People with cancer need to wear earplugs if the sound of crackers is too high. Avoid going in the place where one is bursting firecrackers. Keep the windows and doors close while people are bursting firecrackers outside," says Dr Deshpande.

One must take out time for the loved ones who are suffering from this deadly disease during festival time and keep them engaged with television programmes, movies or music so that they don't feel neglected.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON