Diwali 2021: This is how Milind Soman is prepping for the festival and his birthday

Diwali is here. The festival of lights will be celebrated all over the country on November 4, this year. The ancient Hindu festival was first celebrated to commemorate Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya from his 14 years of exile. He came back to Ayodhya with wife Sita, brother Lakshmana and Hanuman, after defeating King Ravana in Lanka.

Now, Diwali is more of a festival of lights, colours and togetherness. All over the country, the houses deck up in pretty lights and colours, people put on their best ethnic attires and celebrate the day with their near and dear ones. It is also the time of homecoming, as lots of people return home to be with their family during the festival. Food and sweets form a primal part of Diwali.

The festivities have made their way to the tinsel town as well. Bollywood celebrities have been prepping up for Diwali since a long time. While some of them are picking out their best traditional outfits to adorn during the festival, some are also working out to compensate for the week ahead of indulgence.

Milind Soman has two reasons to celebrate November 4 – because Diwali coincides with his 56th birthday. The actor, on Wednesday, shared a sneak peek of how he is prepping for his birthday, and Diwali. In the video, Milind, in an outdoor setup, can be seen exercising in animal mode.

Milind Soman can work out anywhere at all, and here’s proof. The actor made an iron structure into his pullup bar and vigorously did pullups, in the outdoors. Amidst greenery, this is how Milind Soman is prepping for his birthday, and Diwali. “Preparation for my birthday tomorrow! Or Diwali? Can’t decide,” he wrote in the caption. Take a look:

The pullups, as performed by Milind in the video, come with multiple health benefits. They are an extremely effective exercise for strengthening the back muscles. They also help in strengthening the arms and shoulders and improve overall body strength and fitness level.

