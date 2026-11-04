Diwali food binge: Cardiologist warns how too much mithai, namkeen and fried food can affect your heart

Seasonal binge eating is something everyone is familiar with during the festive season. As stacks of sweet hampers build up and tasty namkeens are prepared at home, calorie deficit plans go out the window

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And compensating by intensifying workouts and diet plans after Diwali may not be enough, as the effects on heart health can be long-lasting, according to Dr Pradeep Kumar D, Senior Consultant - Cardiology, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru.

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Occasionally eating does not pose that big of a health concern. The problem begins if you view the festive season as an excuse to gorge on foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats; then the health ramifications may be serious, especially for your cardiovascular health.

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Why should you avoid bingeing sweets and namkeens?

Reheating oil to deep fry snacks is debilitating for heart health.

{{^usCountry}} You may hope for a bit of leeway and may even consciously do so, after all, they are part of celebrations. But the cardiologist informed us that they may affect your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar, all significant markers of cardiovascular health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may hope for a bit of leeway and may even consciously do so, after all, they are part of celebrations. But the cardiologist informed us that they may affect your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar, all significant markers of cardiovascular health. {{/usCountry}}

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Explaining how your favourite sweets can be unhealthy for you, Dr Kumar said, "Traditional sweets such as rasgulla and sandesh contain significant amounts of sugar. Excessive added sugar consumption can contribute to weight gain, raised triglyceride levels and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. These factors can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of heart disease over time.”

Then he mentioned samosas and kachoris, which contain a lot of fat and, worse, are often prepared in oils that are repeatedly heated. "Frequent consumption can contribute to an unfavourable cholesterol profile, increasing the risk of fatty deposits building up in the arteries,” he noted.

Namkeens are part of festive snacking, but they contain high levels of sodium, which can be bad for your heart. Dr Kumar described the risks of excess sodium consumption, saying, “Excess sodium can cause fluid retention and contribute to high blood pressure, forcing the heart to work harder. If left uncontrolled, high blood pressure can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.”

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How should you eat this festive season?

There are no hard-and-fast rules set in stone. Enjoy, but ensure you focus on moderation and balance, even with your snacks and sweets. Make sure you limit their consumption, and also add fruits and vegetables to your meals and stay active. The cardiologist advised those with heart conditions, diabetes or hypertension to be cautious and follow their doctor's advice, if any.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.