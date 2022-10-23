Diwali pollution: 5 tips to avoid breathing issues as air quality worsens

Diwali celebrations have begun with a bang and the enthusiasm of celebrating festival of lights after two years of Covid restrictions is palpable. While firecracker-sale has been completely or partially banned in many parts of the country, the air quality has been worsening for the past many days, making things problematic for people who have pre-existing respiratory issues or lung issues like asthma, bronchitis, COPD to name a few. As the weather gets colder the pollutants remain trapped close to the surface causing smog which could pose a grave health risk to many people. (Also read: Diwali 2022: All set for Diwali binge? Dos and don'ts to prevent you from going overboard)

Amid ongoing Diwali celebration and increasing pollution levels, here are some tips to avoid respiratory issues and breathing trouble.

Avoid burning crackers, lighting paraffin candles

Dr Vikas Maurya- Director & HOD - Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh says one with pre-existing conditions should avoid burning crackers. "When we are going to a place where people are bursting crackers, we should take care we do not inhale the fumes and avoid lighting those candles and diyas that cause pollution. Use things that do not lead to indoor pollution," says Dr Maurya.

Wear face masks

Vulnerable population like kids, old or those with respiratory conditions must wear face masks to protect themselves from pollution.

"Children and elderly can wear face masks when they are going outside in the pollution time or where fire crackers are being burnt. Those whose airways are sensitive should also go for masks," says the expert.

Keep emergency medication handy

People with pre-existing respiratory diseases should be very careful and be in touch with their doctors during this time who can optimise their medicines.

"Emergency medication, nebulisation and other such things must be kept handy so that they can be taken if required. For example - if you are asthmatic and suffer from any respiratory disease you should have medication with you all the time. Then also it's important we should stay indoors and windows closed so that pollution doesn't come inside," says Dr Maurya.

Have nutritious diet

To keep oneself healthy, have good diet, maintain good hydration, eat loads of fruits and vegetables, and improve protein intake to boost immunity.

Keep air purifier on

One should try their best to maintain good quality air inside the house. Try to avoid smoking inside the house as it adds to the indoor pollution. Also get an air purifier to ensure indoor air remains healthy.

