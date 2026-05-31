Do blueberries help reduce osteoporosis risk? Orthopaedic expert weighs in

Blueberries are great superfoods known to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, boost memory, lower blood pressure, support weight maintenance, and enhance neuroprotection. This small but mighty berry is loaded with nutrients have powerful antioxidants that fight cell damage and boost body functions. They are also full of vitamins C and K and manganese.

Blueberries are being acknowledged as an important inclusion in a healthy bone diet, thanks to their high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capabilities. (Pexels)

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While these benefits are well known, few realise that blueberries also help boost bone health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nikhil Jadhav, Consultant, Orthopaedics at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Nagar Road, Pune, explained how eating blueberries can help reduce osteoporosis risk.

Do blueberries make bones strong?

Explaining the benefits of eating blueberries for stronger bones, Dr Nikhil shared, “Blueberries are being acknowledged as an important inclusion in a healthy bone diet, thanks to their high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capabilities. Even though no specific food can be a cure for osteoporosis alone, new findings reveal the potential benefits blueberries may offer in helping bones stay healthy, thus helping to reduce the chances of bone loss caused by ageing.”

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Maintaining bone mass is crucial for preventing osteoporosis and fractures. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} Moreover, the presence of blueberries' antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, such as polyphenols like anthocyanins, has been shown to alleviate oxidative damage and chronic inflammation – two processes responsible for bone decay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, the presence of blueberries' antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, such as polyphenols like anthocyanins, has been shown to alleviate oxidative damage and chronic inflammation – two processes responsible for bone decay. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the orthopedist, maintaining bone mass is crucial for preventing osteoporosis and fractures. It has been revealed through laboratory experiments with animals that some compounds found in blueberries promote osteoblastic functions, i.e., the construction of new bone tissues. At the same time, these compounds inhibit the activity of bone-resorbing cells called osteoclasts. Precautions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the orthopedist, maintaining bone mass is crucial for preventing osteoporosis and fractures. It has been revealed through laboratory experiments with animals that some compounds found in blueberries promote osteoblastic functions, i.e., the construction of new bone tissues. At the same time, these compounds inhibit the activity of bone-resorbing cells called osteoclasts. Precautions {{/usCountry}}

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Though blueberries can be great supplements for avoiding osteoporosis in later life, Dr Nikhil further cautioned, “It should be noted, however, that blueberries should not be regarded as the only way of fighting osteoporosis; rather, they should be seen as just one part of a wider approach towards osteoporosis prevention.”

The orthopaedist added that consumption of calcium, vitamin D, protein, and other nutrients important for bones will always be the basis of this approach. “In addition to the above, physical exercises such as walking and resistance exercise, as well as maintaining a healthy lifestyle by giving up smoking and drinking alcohol, are no less significant for preventing osteoporosis,” he added.

Blueberries should not be regarded as the only way of fighting osteoporosis. (Unsplash)

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Lastly, Dr Nikhil noted that those at increased risk of osteoporosis (such as postmenopausal women, people with a family history of the disease, or those with specific disorders) should regularly undergo bone density testing and visit their doctor.

“The inclusion of nutritious products such as blueberries in one's diet may be an easy and pleasant addition to a healthy lifestyle. Although further research is required to determine whether blueberries can help prevent osteoporosis, there are currently some reasons to believe they can contribute to this goal,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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