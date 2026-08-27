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Do lights look blurry or ringed at night? Ophthalmologist explains what it could mean and why you should get it checked

Published on: Aug 27, 2026, 14:45:46 IST
By Adrija Dey
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This often happens as you drive back at night, as all the lights appear blurry. (Picture credit: AI generated)
This often happens as you drive back at night, as all the lights appear blurry. (Picture credit: AI generated)
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Halos around lights at night: If you see them frequently, you could be suffering from one out of four possible optical causes.

As you are driving back home, you may notice headlights surrounded by glowing rings or street lights appearing blurry. You may ignore it, thinking it to be normal, blame screen fatigue after a long day at work, or assume it may naturally subside after some rest.ALSO READ: Do you read while lying in bed? Ophthalmologist reveals why it is unsafe for your eye health: ‘Can cause headaches…’

But if halos around lights become frequent or persistent, you may ignore that something more than simple eye strain is at play and could point to an underlying eye condition.

Ophthalmologist Dr Aparna Darswal, senior consultant at Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, helped decode what these halos around lights could mean and when they may require medical attention.

Why do halos happen?

Before understanding what halos may indicate about eye health, it helps to know why they appear in the first place. The effect is essentially linked to how light travels through the eye and whether it is able to focus on the retina clearly.

Clinically, the doctor walked us through the reason behind, “When light enters the eye, it passes through the cornea and lens before reaching the retina. Under ideal conditions, this process produces a sharp, clean image. Halos form when that light scatters or bends abnormally before reaching the retina. The result is a ring of diffused light appearing to surround a bright source, particularly noticeable in low-light or night-time conditions when the pupil is dilated, and more of the lens surface is in use.”

What can halos around lights mean?

4. Refractive errors

  • Refractive errors like myopia, astigmatism, and hyperopia can all produce halo effects, especially in low-light conditions.
  • Halos may occur after refractive procedures such as LASIK during the healing period, although they generally improve with time.

When to take it seriously?

If your eyes ache, as you also see halos, make sure to get it checked!

The causes, as mentioned above, can range in severity, from conditions such as cataracts to something as simple as refractive errors that may be corrected with an updated prescription. This is why it is important to know the warning signs that may mean halos are actually more serious for you and need a prompt eye examination. Here are some signs:

  1. Persistent halos
  2. Halos with pain
  3. Sudden halos in one eye
  4. Halos occurring alongside blurred vision

When you get it checked, early detection of serious conditions such as glaucoma and cataracts can seriously improve treatment outcomes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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