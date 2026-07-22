Do mental workouts matter as much as physical exercise? Neurosurgeon Dr Anurag Saxena explains

People often prioritise physical fitness by going to the gym, walking regularly, or eating a healthy diet. However, the brain, which is the body's most powerful organ, also requires regular exercise to stay sharp and function at its best.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle on World Brain Day, neurosurgeon Dr Anurag Saxena stated, “Just as muscles become stronger with consistent workouts, the brain benefits from activities that challenge memory, attention, reasoning, and problem-solving.”

The importance of taking conscious steps to maintain good brain health is greater in today’s fast-paced world that abounds in digital screens, stress and lack of sleep. Dr Saxena went on to elaborate on why the brain needs exercise, and everyday habits that keep the organ healthy.

Why does your brain need regular exercise?

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{{^usCountry}} The neurosurgeon explained that the brain thrives on stimulation. Activities that challenge memory, attention and problem-solving help with the brain’s ability to form and reorganise neural connections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The neurosurgeon explained that the brain thrives on stimulation. Activities that challenge memory, attention and problem-solving help with the brain’s ability to form and reorganise neural connections. {{/usCountry}}

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“Reading, learning a new skill, solving puzzles or having meaningful conversations will strengthen your brain,” stated Dr Saxena. “Combined with good sleep and physical activity, these habits support better concentration, emotional regulation and long-term cognitive health.”

A sedentary lifestyle for the brain has consequences that extend beyond forgetfulness, cautioned Dr Saxena.

Reading helps strengthen the brain.

Habits to build a healthier brain every day

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Dr Saxena shared the following daily habits to support brain health.

Challenge the mind: Spending some part of your day reading, learning a language or solving puzzles improves cognitive flexibility.

Spending some part of your day reading, learning a language or solving puzzles improves cognitive flexibility. Prioritise quality sleep: Seven to nine hours of uninterrupted sleep allows the brain to restore memories and clear metabolic waste.

Seven to nine hours of uninterrupted sleep allows the brain to restore memories and clear metabolic waste. Move the body: Brisk walking, yoga or strength training improves blood flow to the brain and supports cognitive performance.

Brisk walking, yoga or strength training improves blood flow to the brain and supports cognitive performance. Stay socially connected: Conversations and shared activities reduce loneliness and stimulate multiple areas of the brain.

Conversations and shared activities reduce loneliness and stimulate multiple areas of the brain. Eat healthy: Include omega-3-rich food, nuts, berries, leafy green vegetables and whole grains to support neuronal function.

When should one seek help?

Persistent forgetfulness, difficulty focusing, unexplained mood changes, prolonged anxiety or depression should never be dismissed as ‘normal stress,’ according to the neurologist.

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“Early diagnosis by a professional will help identify underlying neurological or psychological conditions before they progress. Timely help through counselling, lifestyle changes or medical treatment leads to better results,” he stated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Anurag Saxena, MBBS, MS, MCh, FRCS, is the Cluster Head Delhi / NCR of the Department of Neurosurgery and Consultant Spine Surgeon at Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi.