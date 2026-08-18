Do you bleed heavily during your periods? Gynaecologist shares diagnostic and treatment options you can choose

Periods are painful, but for some, they can be excruciating if they bleed heavily. According to Dr Pranathi Aravind, senior consultant, department of obstetrics and gynaecology, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Bengaluru, heavy menstrual bleeding, also called menorrhagia, refers to blood loss that is significantly more than normal or bleeding that lasts significantly longer than expected.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pranathi stressed that heavy periods are often ignored and considered normal, but they shouldn’t be, especially if they cause serious health repercussions. She also explained the diagnostic and treatment options available and why women should consider them.

Diagnostic options

Heavy menstrual bleeding is a symptom of something bigger. Dr Pranathi cautioned that one must seek medical intervention if they consistently experience heavy menstrual flow, especially if they are soaking through their pads every hour for several hours, passing large clots, or even bleeding for more than one week.

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Heavy menstrual bleeding is a symptom of something bigger.

{{^usCountry}} According to her, treatment for severe menstrual bleeding begins with a few key steps: detailed menstrual history

medical history

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{{#usCountry}} According to her, treatment for severe menstrual bleeding begins with a few key steps: detailed menstrual history

medical history

physical examination {{/usCountry}}

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She explained that blood tests are also performed to check haemoglobin levels, iron stores, thyroid function, etc. Hormone levels and the risk of clotting disorders are also assessed.

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A pelvic ultrasound, Dr Pranathi revealed, is often the first imaging test performed. She explained, “It is to identify fibroids, adenomyosis, ovarian cysts or other structural abnormalities.”

Moreover, depending on the woman’s age, symptoms and risk factors, additional tests like a hysteroscopy or an endometrial biopsy may be recommended to examine the uterine lining more closely. “Depending on the cause and severity of the condition, the woman's age, and whether she wishes to bear children in the future, an individual treatment plan is created,” Dr Pranathi added.

In cases where the medication fails or if there is a structural problem, minimally invasive procedures or surgery may be considered.

Treatment

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Many women often opt for different medicines like hormonal contraceptive pills, progesterone therapy or a levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine device (LNG-IUD) to reduce excessive menstrual bleeding, according to Dr Pranathi. “Iron supplements are prescribed to those with anaemia as well,” she added.

Meanwhile, in cases where the medication fails or if there is a structural problem like large fibroids or very severe adenomyosis, minimally invasive procedures or surgery may be considered, Dr Pranathi advised. She further added that these surgeries may include polypectomy, myomectomy, and a hysterectomy in rare cases.

When is heavy menstrual bleeding a cause for concern?

Dr Pranathi states, “Some signs of too heavy periods are: if someone soaks through a sanitary pad or tampon once every two hours, if they need to use two forms of protection together like a pad and a period cup, if they wake up in the night to change the sanitary products, if they pass large blood clots or if their periods last longer than seven days. Another huge indicator would be bleeding that becomes so heavy it interferes with work, school, social activities, or sleep.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.