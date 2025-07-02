Do you need more food to lose weight? Fitness coach shares 3 signs you need to eat more each day for weight loss

It's common to believe that losing weight means drastically cutting calories. While maintaining a calorie deficit is a key principle of weight loss, there's a fine line between eating less and eating too little. Undereating can actually sabotage your weight loss efforts by depriving your body of the essential nutrients it needs to function properly. Know effective ways to practice calorie deficit for steady weight loss.(Pexels)

On July 2, fitness coach Melissa took to Instagram to address a growing concern among women trying to lose weight. "I often hear women tell me they're eating extremely low calories for long periods, hoping their body will finally shed the weight. They're frustrated, working hard yet seeing no results. So, what's going on?" she wrote.

Melissa shared three important signs that your body may be sending to signal it actually needs more food to lose weight effectively:

1. You don’t feel hungry in the morning, but you struggle with cravings in the late afternoon and evenings.

These cravings are a result of your body’s attempt to make up for the lack of nutrients earlier in the day (under-eating). Many women then over-eat at night or on the weekends because your body will do what it takes to get what it needs.

To lose weight and keep it off too, include balanced meals and snacks to keep your metabolism going and prevent overeating.(Freepik)

2. You are irritable and can’t stop thinking about food.

Low calorie restriction can make you feel irritable and moody, have difficulty concentrating because you can't stop thinking about food. These thoughts lead to increased sugar cravings; random snacking and zero control when you are around certain foods or at weekend events, which makes it unlikely you'll stick to your deficit for the amount time needed to lose the weight.

3. You’re constantly fatigued and have low energy levels, despite getting enough sleep.

When your diet is very low in calories, your body will begin to ration energy. You will have less energy for work, play, and movement. Your body isn’t designed to operate on such limited fuel. Which means you won’t have enough energy to actually move your body and burn fat.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.