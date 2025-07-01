Are you in calorie deficit but still not losing weight? Fitness coach shares 5 common weight loss mistakes to avoid

Are you taking portion size food and working out but not seeing a shift in the scales? That might be because you are not doing it right. Fitness coach Sophie Johnson, on May 13, addressed this and wrote, “You feel like you’re doing all the right things but still aren’t losing weight? Here are some possible reasons behind this.” Here are some possible reasons why you are not losing weight.(istockphoto)

Sophie noted down 5 things that you are doing wrong, which can slow down your weight loss journey:

1. You’re not actually in a calorie deficit:

A calorie deficit is burning more than you’re actually eating. You may be eating great throughout the week but when it comes to the weekend, those nights out, those never-ending drinks and that hangover food you have after the night or the morning after - the calories add up. Also read | Are you holding fat in your body? Weight loss coach shares 5 things to focus on to shed extra kilos faster

2. You are not tracking properly:

Condiments have calories, are you taking them into consideration? If you’re choosing healthier foods but eating more of them, you could consume more calories than you realise. While boiled new potatoes are a better choice than oven chips, it’s important to be mindful of eating twice as much. If you prefer not to count your calories, try simply using a smaller bowl or plate to control your portion.

3. You’re stressed:

Stress hinders your weight loss progress. When there’s a lot of stress in your life, it’s harder to stay focused on healthy weight loss and keep track of what you eat.

4. You’re not getting enough sleep:

Sleep has a massive impact on your performance and energy. Lack of sleep increases hunger, losing sleep can also mean less exercise, less energy to move. Also read | Want to lose weight faster in calorie deficit? Fat loss coach shares 10 weight loss tips: ‘You don’t need to quit rice’

5. You weigh yourself at different times of the day:

Let’s be real, you’re going to weigh different if you weigh yourself first thing and last thing at night. To get the most accurate results, do it at the same time every week.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.