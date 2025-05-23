Doctor debunks 5 common myths about asthma and shares tips on how to manage symptoms better

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that affects around 300 million people worldwide, indicating just how widespread it is. But despite the prevalence, there are several misconceptions surrounding asthma. Debunking these myths is crucial for people to be well-informed, ruling out any stigma that may be associated with it. Asthma is a respiratory condition.(Shutterstock)

Dr Rishabh Raj, Assistant Professor and Consultant, Dept. of Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care, K J Somaiya Medical College, Research Centre & Super Speciality Hospital, shared a detailed guide with us, clarifying common myths. He also shared a few tips to manage asthma symptoms.

Here's the guide Dr Rishabh Raj shared:

Myths

Giving the right care at the right time is important for patients who suffer from asthma attack.(Shutterstock)

Myth 1: Asthma is a curable disease which will get cured after a certain duration of treatment

Facts:

Asthma is a familial disease with a strong genetic predisposition. It runs in families over generations.

The disease, like any other genetic disorder, cannot be completely cured.

Although it can be controlled with medications to an extent where it does not hamper daily life activities.

Myth 2: Asthma is a life-threatening disease

Facts:

Asthma is a commonly occurring disorder affecting 6% of adults and 9% of children globally. The prevalence can go up to 20% in children.

This disease is present in a milder form, which can be controlled with the right medications.

Only 4% of total asthmatics actually develop a severe form of the disease, which is difficult to control and can affect quality of life.

Myth 3: Patients get addicted to the inhalers given for the treatment of asthma

Facts:

The medications for asthma treatment are given via the inhalational route through various devices. None of the medications has any addiction potential.

Patients have reservations about using the inhalers or other inhalational devices on a daily basis for life, which is the wrong idea.

The medication is tailored as per individual patient needs with a goal to control the symptoms of breathlessness and wheezing to an extent where it does not affect the quality of life.

Some patients require these medications on an as-needed basis, others for a few months, and those with a severe form of the disease may need them for a longer period.

Myth 4: Asthma is a communicable disease, and one can spread it to a close contact.

Facts:

Asthma is a non-communicable disease.

It cannot be spread from person to person in a community.

Myth 5: Asthma is a disease of childhood and cannot present in adults.

Facts:

Although asthma is more commonly seen in children, which resolves by adolescence, some children can continue to have symptoms in adulthood.

Some patients may have had symptoms of asthma during childhood, which resolve for a few years, but they are always at risk of recurrence of symptoms.

Some patients do not have any symptoms of asthma when they are younger, but can develop symptoms later on in life, especially after 40 years. This is more commonly seen in females and is known as adult-onset asthma.

Managing asthma

Green leafy vegetables help with immunity.(Shutterstock)

Keep a diary to record any food items that may cause allergic reactions, making it easier to avoid them in the future.

Always wear a mask when stepping out of the house to prevent triggers from environmental allergens.

Get into a habit of regular exercise, including a few exercises focused on the lungs and breathing.

Eat healthy food rich in antioxidants and immunity boosters, such as green leafy vegetables.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.