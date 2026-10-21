Doctor explains back pain from gym injuries, when rest is enough and when to seek medical advice

Going to the gym regularly is highly recommended by doctors and fitness trainers, with regular workouts being an integral part of a healthy lifestyle. Lifting weights, squatting, and high-intensity workouts can dramatically improve strength and stamina, but back pain remains one of the most common issues along the way.

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“When a sudden tweak or persistent ache shows up, the challenge is figuring out whether a few days of rest will fix it, or if it is time to consult a doctor for a closer look,” shared radiologist Dr Harsh Mahajan with HT Lifestyle. He elaborated on how to know the difference between the two situations, which are presented as follows.

How to differentiate between soreness and serious injury

Feeling sore after a tough workout is completely normal. As Dr Mahajan explained, “Common muscle fatigue usually feels like a dull, spread-out ache across the lower back that gradually fades within two to three days with light movement, decent hydration, and a bit of downtime.”

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{{^usCountry}} On the other hand, a genuine injury feels quite different. “Sudden, sharp pain; a subtle popping sensation when lifting; or pain that worsens when you bend forward suggests more than a simple strain,” he noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the other hand, a genuine injury feels quite different. “Sudden, sharp pain; a subtle popping sensation when lifting; or pain that worsens when you bend forward suggests more than a simple strain,” he noted. {{/usCountry}}

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The doctor cautioned that ignoring such pain and hoping that it will resolve itself only exacerbates an otherwise minor problem into a long-term issue.

A serious gym injury requires medical evaluation.

Warning signs of a serious gym injury

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After experiencing pain or discomfort at the gym, the instinct of most people is to rest and not strain themselves for a while. While taking it easy for a couple of days usually helps minor muscle strains, Dr Mahajan noted that certain warning signs mean it is time to step back and seek professional care.

“Discomfort, numbness, or a tingling feeling travelling down through your glutes or legs often points to pressure on a spinal nerve,” he stated.

“Weakness in your legs in terms of raising your foot while walking is another thing you must look out for,” continued Dr Mahajan. “If your pain persists beyond a week, becomes more intense with time instead of diminishing, or causes you sleepless nights, then there is no doubt about the fact that it cannot be alleviated through mere rest alone.”

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He further pointed out that any kind of abrupt loss of control over bowel movements or urination is a good enough reason to rush to the hospital right away.

The importance of diagnosis

Dr Mahajan pointed out that getting diagnosed and treated after noticing the warning signs allows one to avoid repeated injuries and poor movement habits over time. Diagnostic tests, such as X-Rays and MRIs, help provide a more accurate picture that can aid doctors in planning a treatment best suited to individuals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Harsh Mahajan is the Founder and Chairperson of Mahajan Imaging & Labs and a mentor at FICCI Health.

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