Doctor explains how workers are affected in heat waves: 5 tests employers, family should know for early detection

The scorching summer heat across the country adversely affects the health of all groups of people. However, workers in factories, construction, and other labour-intensive sectors are at especially high risk because of their work environment.

People working outdoors are especially vulnerable during heat waves. (HT Archive)

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As many places in India have already started experiencing heatwaves, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Mayanka Lodha Seth, senior onco-histopathologist, MD Pathologist and chief pathologist at Redcliffe Labs, who highlighted the health risks faced by workers and shared a list of tests that will help ensure their well-being.

Health risks due to extreme heat

According to Dr Seth, workers in outdoor and high-exposure environments are increasingly vulnerable to heat-related health risks with the rise in temperature in the summer. These often go unnoticed until the effect becomes severe.

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{{^usCountry}} There are three levels to being affected by the rising temperature, she shared. The first one among them is thermoregulatory stress, which is a condition where the body struggles to maintain its internal temperature under sustained heat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are three levels to being affected by the rising temperature, she shared. The first one among them is thermoregulatory stress, which is a condition where the body struggles to maintain its internal temperature under sustained heat. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The earliest signs often include dehydration, caused by fluid and electrolyte loss from excessive sweating,” stated Dr Seth. “Symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and reduced urine output (oliguria) serve as early warning indicators.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The earliest signs often include dehydration, caused by fluid and electrolyte loss from excessive sweating,” stated Dr Seth. “Symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and reduced urine output (oliguria) serve as early warning indicators.” {{/usCountry}}

A man drinks water from a Delhi government initiative, the Heat Wave Action Plan, amid rising temperatures to put drinking water near the Ambedkar Stadium Bus Stand in New Delhi. (Sathiya)

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Dr Seth cautioned that if the condition is left unaddressed, it can elevate to the next stage, which is heat exhaustion. This is the stage in which the body undergoes significant strain while trying to cool itself.

“This stage is marked by persistent fatigue, muscle cramps, and cognitive slowdown, factors that not only impact health but also compromise workplace safety and productivity,” she explained, adding, “ In more severe cases, continued heat exposure can lead to heat stroke.”

Important tests during the summer season

Early physiological imbalances due to the scorching summer often remain undetected, warned Dr Seth. Therefore, regular health monitoring, especially during peak summer months, can play a key role in identifying dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and stress on vital organs before symptoms intensify.

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While regular testing might not always be feasible for workers, factory owners and employees should take note and try to provide health benefits that include provisions for them.

The five tests that Dr Seth recommended for all are as follows:

1. Electrolyte and kidney function tests

In summer, excessive sweating can silently disturb your body’s fluid balance, so this test helps detect dehydration and prevent fatigue, dizziness, or cramps.

2. Blood sugar (Fasting + HbA1c)

Heat and dehydration can cause unexpected spikes in blood sugar levels, making it important to monitor even if your diet hasn’t changed.

3. Complete blood count (CBC)

If you’re feeling unusually tired or prone to infections, this test helps identify underlying issues like low immunity, anaemia, or seasonal infections.

4. Liver function test (LFT)

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Changes in diet, hydration, and lifestyle during the summer can affect liver health, and this test helps ensure everything is functioning smoothly.

5. Vitamin D, B12 and iron levels

Persistent fatigue or weakness in summer is often not just due to heat, and these tests help uncover hidden nutritional deficiencies.

Simple, timely checks can help assess individuals' health status in summer and allow them to take corrective action early, whether by improving fluid intake, adjusting work-rest cycles, or seeking medical intervention when required, noted Dr Seth.

“While awareness is the first step, proactive action is what ensures protection. Adequate hydration, structured rest, and preventive health tracking together form the foundation of resilience against extreme environmental conditions,” she added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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