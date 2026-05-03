Doctor explains how workers are affected in heat waves: 5 tests employers, family should know for early detection
People working in labour-intensive jobs face significantly higher health risks due to heat waves. Dr Seth explains the risks and shares tests to keep tabs.
The scorching summer heat across the country adversely affects the health of all groups of people. However, workers in factories, construction, and other labour-intensive sectors are at especially high risk because of their work environment.
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As many places in India have already started experiencing heatwaves, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Mayanka Lodha Seth, senior onco-histopathologist, MD Pathologist and chief pathologist at Redcliffe Labs, who highlighted the health risks faced by workers and shared a list of tests that will help ensure their well-being.
Health risks due to extreme heat
According to Dr Seth, workers in outdoor and high-exposure environments are increasingly vulnerable to heat-related health risks with the rise in temperature in the summer. These often go unnoticed until the effect becomes severe.
There are three levels to being affected by the rising temperature, she shared. The first one among them is thermoregulatory stress, which is a condition where the body struggles to maintain its internal temperature under sustained heat.{{/usCountry}}
There are three levels to being affected by the rising temperature, she shared. The first one among them is thermoregulatory stress, which is a condition where the body struggles to maintain its internal temperature under sustained heat.{{/usCountry}}
“The earliest signs often include dehydration, caused by fluid and electrolyte loss from excessive sweating,” stated Dr Seth. “Symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and reduced urine output (oliguria) serve as early warning indicators.”{{/usCountry}}
“The earliest signs often include dehydration, caused by fluid and electrolyte loss from excessive sweating,” stated Dr Seth. “Symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and reduced urine output (oliguria) serve as early warning indicators.”{{/usCountry}}
Dr Seth cautioned that if the condition is left unaddressed, it can elevate to the next stage, which is heat exhaustion. This is the stage in which the body undergoes significant strain while trying to cool itself.
“This stage is marked by persistent fatigue, muscle cramps, and cognitive slowdown, factors that not only impact health but also compromise workplace safety and productivity,” she explained, adding, “ In more severe cases, continued heat exposure can lead to heat stroke.”
Important tests during the summer season
Early physiological imbalances due to the scorching summer often remain undetected, warned Dr Seth. Therefore, regular health monitoring, especially during peak summer months, can play a key role in identifying dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and stress on vital organs before symptoms intensify.
While regular testing might not always be feasible for workers, factory owners and employees should take note and try to provide health benefits that include provisions for them.
The five tests that Dr Seth recommended for all are as follows:
1. Electrolyte and kidney function tests
In summer, excessive sweating can silently disturb your body’s fluid balance, so this test helps detect dehydration and prevent fatigue, dizziness, or cramps.
2. Blood sugar (Fasting + HbA1c)
Heat and dehydration can cause unexpected spikes in blood sugar levels, making it important to monitor even if your diet hasn’t changed.
3. Complete blood count (CBC)
If you’re feeling unusually tired or prone to infections, this test helps identify underlying issues like low immunity, anaemia, or seasonal infections.
4. Liver function test (LFT)
Changes in diet, hydration, and lifestyle during the summer can affect liver health, and this test helps ensure everything is functioning smoothly.
5. Vitamin D, B12 and iron levels
Persistent fatigue or weakness in summer is often not just due to heat, and these tests help uncover hidden nutritional deficiencies.
Simple, timely checks can help assess individuals' health status in summer and allow them to take corrective action early, whether by improving fluid intake, adjusting work-rest cycles, or seeking medical intervention when required, noted Dr Seth.
“While awareness is the first step, proactive action is what ensures protection. Adequate hydration, structured rest, and preventive health tracking together form the foundation of resilience against extreme environmental conditions,” she added.
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