Heat wave alert! Doctor shares what to eat and drink to stay safe as temperatures continue to rise

On April 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning after observing rising temperatures, with the maximum temperature reaching 43.8°C in Akola, Maharashtra, and it is only April! As heatwaves are expected, you need to adopt immediate precautions to stay safe during this period. Among these, dietary choices stand out, aiding in supporting your body from the inside to endure this extreme heat.



ALSO READ: Swimming this summer? Ophthalmologist shares 4 eye protection tips: ‘Never rub your eyes…’ Hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, yoghurt, and coconut water help prevent dehydration and keep you refreshed during a heatwave. (Pixabay) Protection begins by understanding, end-to-end, what to eat during a heatwave, especially. Your regular diet won't make the cut. Let's find out if you are ready to brace for the impact of a heatwave. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vimal Pahuja, associate director, internal medicine and metabolic physician at Dr Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, shared what to eat and drink so that you stay hydrated with vital electrolytes balanced.



Observing one common mistake people make during heatwaves, he shared, “In my practice as an internal medicine physician, I've encountered numerous individuals who fail to realise that their everyday dietary habits can either safeguard them from heatstroke or bring them nearer to it.” Identifying this pattern is essential, as often people overlook and underestimate the strength of preventive nutrition until they fall sick. What should you drink during a heatwave?

Coconut water cools down the body. (Pexels)

During the summer season, you sweat more, so naturally, during heatwaves, sweating increases exponentially. The doctor positioned hydration as the body's primary defence against heat-related illnesses. While water remains the best source of hydration, he also listed other options for a more well-rounded approach, as they provide electrolytes that can be depleted due to excessive sweating.

“Oral rehydration drinks, chaas (buttermilk), and tender coconut water offer the ideal balance of electrolytes and fluids,” Dr Pahuja named a few hydration sources that help you, along with water.



But be careful about certain beverages like sugar-sweetened ones, carbonated drinks, and packaged juice. The physician warned, “They increase blood glucose levels and induce diuresis.” If you don't know, diuresis is a process that makes your system produce more urine, causing greater fluid loss from your body. You can also go for some traditional drinks. “Go for a glass of aam panna or sattu drink, which cools you down while being packed with minerals and nutrients,” the doctor recommended. Lastly, he addressed drinking patterns and advocated for consuming water regularly instead of waiting until one feels thirsty. Why is this important? He explained, "Thirst is a late indication of mild dehydration.” So, don't wait until the early stages of dehydration set in; keep drinking water regularly. What should you eat during a heatwave?

Eat plenty of cucumbers. (Picture credit: Unsplash)