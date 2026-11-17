Walking into a room and forgetting why we are there is a common experience for many, along with struggling to recall a familiar name and losing the train of thought during a conversation. For many women in their 40s, these moments become increasingly familiar, Dr Pallavi Vasal, clinical director of obstetrics and gynaecology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, told HT Lifestyle.

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“Often dismissed as stress or ageing, they may actually be signs of perimenopausal brain fog,” she stated, explaining that perimenopause is the transition that women go through that leads to menopause.

“Perimenopause brings significant hormonal fluctuations, particularly in oestrogen. While hot flashes, irregular periods and mood swings are commonly recognised, the impact on cognitive health receives far less attention,” she highlighted.

Why does brain fog happen?

Oestrogen plays an important role in brain functions associated with memory, attention and mood. Dr Vasal explained that as hormone levels fluctuate, some women experience difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness, trouble finding words and reduced mental clarity.

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{{^usCountry}} “The problem is rarely hormonal alone. Night sweats, disturbed sleep, anxiety and the emotional demands of balancing careers, family and personal responsibilities can intensify mental fatigue,” she noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The problem is rarely hormonal alone. Night sweats, disturbed sleep, anxiety and the emotional demands of balancing careers, family and personal responsibilities can intensify mental fatigue,” she noted. {{/usCountry}}

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“For women accustomed to managing multiple roles effortlessly, this sudden sense of mental exhaustion can be unsettling and sometimes affect their confidence,” she added.

Fluctuating hormone levels during perimenopause can influence mental clarity, shares Dr Vasal.

Should women be worried?

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Dr Vasal reassured that perimenopausal brain fog is generally temporary and does not necessarily indicate dementia or permanent cognitive decline.

“Research suggests that some women experience measurable changes in memory during this transition, although these are generally mild,” she stated.

However, the gynaecologist cautioned that persistent or worsening symptoms should not automatically be attributed to hormones. Thyroid disorders, anaemia, vitamin B12 deficiency, depression and sleep disorders may also contribute and should be evaluated.

How to lower the risk of brain fog?

Dr Vasal shared that there are steps that one can take to reduce the risk of brain fog by supporting cognitive and emotional well-being. They include:

Regular physical activity

Balanced nutrition

Adequate sleep

Stress management

Staying socially connected and mentally active

“Brain fog is real, but it does not mean a woman is losing her sharpness, confidence or identity. Perimenopause is a natural transition, not a limitation. Understanding these changes, recognising symptoms early and seeking appropriate support can make this phase considerably easier,” stated the gynaecologist.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.