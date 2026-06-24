Doctor explains sleep challenge for football fans during FIFA World Cup: Late-night kickoffs, early-morning fatigue

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is currently underway, and Indian football fans are staying up at night to watch their favourite teams compete. While the excitement is understandable, it does involve the regular sacrifice of sleep throughout the month.

Football fans are staying up late to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup games. (Pexel)

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According to Dr Lokesh Gutta, consultant in the department of interventional pulmonology, Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, staying up for a few matches may seem like a harmless choice, but repeated sleep deprivation over several weeks can have serious consequences for overall health. He shared with HT Lifestyle the health risks that may arise from this arrangement, and what one can do to safeguard themselves against it.

“Sleep is essential for both the body and the brain to function at their best. It is also the time when the body repairs itself and restores energy for the next day. Adults generally require seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night,” noted Dr Gutta.

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{{^usCountry}} “Even a few days of inadequate sleep can leave a person feeling sluggish, tired, and unable to concentrate. It can also affect mood, leading to irritability and making it difficult to perform daily activities at work, school, or home.” Hidden health risks of staying up late {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Even a few days of inadequate sleep can leave a person feeling sluggish, tired, and unable to concentrate. It can also affect mood, leading to irritability and making it difficult to perform daily activities at work, school, or home.” Hidden health risks of staying up late {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Gutta cautioned that the lack of sleep does not just affect mental alertness. It can also result in the following conditions: Increase in stress hormone levels

Rise in blood pressure

Weakening of the immune system

Long-term health problems such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Gutta cautioned that the lack of sleep does not just affect mental alertness. It can also result in the following conditions: Increase in stress hormone levels

Rise in blood pressure

Weakening of the immune system

Long-term health problems such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Late-night football viewing often comes with additional unhealthy habits,” noted the physician. “Many fans consume caffeinated beverages to stay awake and snack on high-calorie foods throughout the match. Excessive caffeine, particularly during the evening or at night, can make it even harder to fall asleep after the game, further disrupting the body's natural sleep cycle and affecting overall health.” How to enjoy the game without sacrificing health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Late-night football viewing often comes with additional unhealthy habits,” noted the physician. “Many fans consume caffeinated beverages to stay awake and snack on high-calorie foods throughout the match. Excessive caffeine, particularly during the evening or at night, can make it even harder to fall asleep after the game, further disrupting the body's natural sleep cycle and affecting overall health.” How to enjoy the game without sacrificing health {{/usCountry}}

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Football fans do not have to choose between giving up watching the sport they love and staying healthy, believes Dr Gutta.

“With a few simple lifestyle adjustments, it is possible to enjoy the matches while minimising the effects of disrupted sleep,” he shared. These include:

Reducing caffeine intake during the evening

Staying well hydrated

Taking short naps whenever possible

Ensuring adequate sleep on days when there are no matches

These can help the body recover and maintain a healthier sleep routine.

“The excitement of the FIFA World Cup brings millions of fans together and provides an opportunity to celebrate the passion for football. However, it is important to remember that while the tournament lasts only for a limited time, the effects of prolonged sleep deprivation can persist much longer. Enjoy every thrilling moment of the game, but make sure your passion for football does not come at the expense of your health,” shared Dr Gutta.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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