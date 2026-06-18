Doctor explains why burnout is a silent epidemic in workers; shares early symptoms, preventive measures

Burnout is a serious issue that is spreading among the young workforce in India. According to Dr Yogesh Nain, general physician at Harley of London, India, it has reached the stage where it can be referred to as a silent epidemic.

Burnout is an increasingly common condition among workers, shares Dr Nain. (Pexel)

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Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nain explained why this is the case, what the early symptoms of the condition are, and what can be done about it.

The reasons behind widespread burnout

Dr Nain believes that the high-achieving workforce in the country is paying a hidden cost, in the form of burnout. It is not visible as a physical illness, but it impacts the health and overall well-being of individuals.

According to the physician, “This silent epidemic is spreading across the country’s high‑achieving workforce, fueled by relentless schedules, digital overload, and constant pressure to perform.”

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{{^usCountry}} With smartphones and laptops, professionals often stay tethered to their work long after office hours. “The result is chronic stress and mental fatigue that slowly erode resilience,” noted Dr Nain. “Unlike short bursts of stress, which can sharpen focus, chronic stress wears down the brain’s ability to function, leaving individuals emotionally drained and cognitively impaired.” Early warning signs of burnout {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With smartphones and laptops, professionals often stay tethered to their work long after office hours. “The result is chronic stress and mental fatigue that slowly erode resilience,” noted Dr Nain. “Unlike short bursts of stress, which can sharpen focus, chronic stress wears down the brain’s ability to function, leaving individuals emotionally drained and cognitively impaired.” Early warning signs of burnout {{/usCountry}}

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Constant tiredness is an early symptom of burnout. (Pexel)

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Burnout is a condition that rarely announces itself loudly, shared Dr Nain. Instead, it creeps in while giving subtle signals. These may include:

Constant tiredness even after rest

Difficulty concentrating

Frequent memory lapse

Irritability and mood swings

Declining work performance

Sleep disturbances

Recurring headaches

“These signs are often brushed aside as ‘normal stress,’ but ignoring them allows burnout to deepen,” noted the physician. The condition can present a number of long-term health risks. They include:

Hypertension

Diabetes

Weakened immunity

Depression and anxiety.

“In severe cases, it contributes to cardiovascular disease and substance dependence,” noted Dr Nain.

Preventive measures for burnout

According to Dr Nain, the longer the brain is overloaded, the harder recovery becomes. Therefore, like many other cases, prevention is the best cure here. Practical steps that an individual can take to protect themselves include:

Taking structured breaks during work to restore focus

Practising digital discipline by limiting screen time after hours

Engaging in regular physical activity to balance stress hormones

Prioritising 7–8 hours of quality sleep

Encouraging open conversations about mental health in the workplace

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“Burnout is not a weakness, it is a medical condition rooted in neurobiology,” shared the physician. “Just as we treat diabetes or hypertension, burnout deserves early recognition and intervention. For India’s workforce, true achievement must not come at the expense of cognitive health. Employers and employees alike need to embrace preventive strategies because a healthy brain is the foundation of sustainable success.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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