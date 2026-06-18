Doctor explains why burnout is a silent epidemic in workers; shares early symptoms, preventive measures
Burnout is an issue that is being increasingly faced by workers of all ages. Dr Nain explains why it is so, highlights symptoms, and shares ways to stop it.
Burnout is a serious issue that is spreading among the young workforce in India. According to Dr Yogesh Nain, general physician at Harley of London, India, it has reached the stage where it can be referred to as a silent epidemic.
Also Read | Longevity doctor lists 5 habits to stop if you want to live longer: Skimping on sleep, chronic stress, and more
Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nain explained why this is the case, what the early symptoms of the condition are, and what can be done about it.
The reasons behind widespread burnout
Dr Nain believes that the high-achieving workforce in the country is paying a hidden cost, in the form of burnout. It is not visible as a physical illness, but it impacts the health and overall well-being of individuals.
According to the physician, “This silent epidemic is spreading across the country’s high‑achieving workforce, fueled by relentless schedules, digital overload, and constant pressure to perform.”
With smartphones and laptops, professionals often stay tethered to their work long after office hours. “The result is chronic stress and mental fatigue that slowly erode resilience,” noted Dr Nain. “Unlike short bursts of stress, which can sharpen focus, chronic stress wears down the brain’s ability to function, leaving individuals emotionally drained and cognitively impaired.”
Early warning signs of burnout{{/usCountry}}
With smartphones and laptops, professionals often stay tethered to their work long after office hours. “The result is chronic stress and mental fatigue that slowly erode resilience,” noted Dr Nain. “Unlike short bursts of stress, which can sharpen focus, chronic stress wears down the brain’s ability to function, leaving individuals emotionally drained and cognitively impaired.”
Early warning signs of burnout{{/usCountry}}
Burnout is a condition that rarely announces itself loudly, shared Dr Nain. Instead, it creeps in while giving subtle signals. These may include:
- Constant tiredness even after rest
- Difficulty concentrating
- Frequent memory lapse
- Irritability and mood swings
- Declining work performance
- Sleep disturbances
- Recurring headaches
“These signs are often brushed aside as ‘normal stress,’ but ignoring them allows burnout to deepen,” noted the physician. The condition can present a number of long-term health risks. They include:
- Hypertension
- Diabetes
- Weakened immunity
- Depression and anxiety.
“In severe cases, it contributes to cardiovascular disease and substance dependence,” noted Dr Nain.
Preventive measures for burnout
According to Dr Nain, the longer the brain is overloaded, the harder recovery becomes. Therefore, like many other cases, prevention is the best cure here. Practical steps that an individual can take to protect themselves include:
- Taking structured breaks during work to restore focus
- Practising digital discipline by limiting screen time after hours
- Engaging in regular physical activity to balance stress hormones
- Prioritising 7–8 hours of quality sleep
- Encouraging open conversations about mental health in the workplace
“Burnout is not a weakness, it is a medical condition rooted in neurobiology,” shared the physician. “Just as we treat diabetes or hypertension, burnout deserves early recognition and intervention. For India’s workforce, true achievement must not come at the expense of cognitive health. Employers and employees alike need to embrace preventive strategies because a healthy brain is the foundation of sustainable success.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.