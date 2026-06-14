Sleeping only 4 hours and still showing up to work? Know what ‘sleep debt’ does to your mind and body

You may be showing up to work after sleeping for only a few hours, and aside from the occasional grogginess, loud yawns and manageable headache, which your coffee seems to fix, you may feel like you are still functioning fine. But sleep deprivation takes an extensive toll on your well-being. While the immediate short-term effects may feel manageable, as you may still be working just fine after a meagre 4-5 hours of sleep, attend meetings and get through the day, what is happening inside your body may tell a very different story.



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This worsens when poor sleep becomes a habit, with late nights, repeated scrolling on the phone and disrupted recovery becoming part of your routine. Sleep debt slowly builds up and silently wreaks havoc.

To understand the substantial impact of sleep deprivation on health, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Sabine Kapasi, CEO at Enira Consulting Pvt Ltd, founder of ROPAN Healthcare, and UN advisor, who helped unpack what happens inside the body when poor sleep becomes a regular habit.

Let's understand how sleep debt affects both mind and body.

You don't know if you are sleep deprived? Dr Kapasi recalled the findings of a 14-day study in which subjects who slept for only four hours were observed, instead of the recommended 8-9 hours. The results showed a decline in reaction time, attention and mental processing within days. This was alarming because many participants still believed they were functioning normally, even as their performance continued to drop on paper.

This is what makes sleep deprivation so unsettling: there is a gap between perception and biological reality. You may think everything is fine when in reality, your brain and body may silently be struggling under all the weight of sleep debt.