Doctor explains why chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension and obesity increase the risk of severe dengue

Dengue has been a major threat to public health all across the country for decades. Recently, the risk has increased, with the infection being observed throughout the year, driven by longer transmission seasons and the impact of climate change.

Dengue is being detected in the country throughout the year, shares Dr Vardani.(Unsplash)

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On the occasion of World Dengue Day, Dr Anil Vardani, senior director of internal medicine at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, shared with HT Lifestyle how the threat of the disease is significantly increased for people with chronic health issues.

According to the physician, the Aedes mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus are mostly active in early morning and late afternoon. Early symptoms generally include high fever up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, and skin rashes. Severe cases can lead to plasma leakage, bleeding, shock, and organ failure.

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{{^usCountry}} “The risk for severe dengue is greater in those with underlying conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, kidney disease and cardiovascular disease, as dengue can intensify these conditions and vice versa,” noted Dr Vardani. How diabetes and hypertension increase dengue risk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The risk for severe dengue is greater in those with underlying conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, kidney disease and cardiovascular disease, as dengue can intensify these conditions and vice versa,” noted Dr Vardani. How diabetes and hypertension increase dengue risk {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Vardani revealed that patients with diabetes have a 2.5-fold increased risk of developing dengue hemorrhagic fever. “When diabetes coexists with cardiovascular disease, the risk rises even further, with an eightfold higher likelihood of serious organ complications compared to those without these conditions,” he shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Vardani revealed that patients with diabetes have a 2.5-fold increased risk of developing dengue hemorrhagic fever. “When diabetes coexists with cardiovascular disease, the risk rises even further, with an eightfold higher likelihood of serious organ complications compared to those without these conditions,” he shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When hypertension is added to the mix, a person becomes 1.5 to two times more likely to develop severe dengue and is more likely to need intensive care or have serious complications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When hypertension is added to the mix, a person becomes 1.5 to two times more likely to develop severe dengue and is more likely to need intensive care or have serious complications. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is because high blood sugar weakens the immune system, increases inflammation, damages blood vessels, and slows the body’s ability to clear the virus, making complications such as fluid leakage, bleeding, and organ dysfunction more likely,” noted Dr Vardani.

The effect of hypertension in itself is similarly severe. As per the doctor, “Hypertension weakens and damages blood vessels, making them more fragile. Similarly, in people with pre-existing heart conditions, damaged blood vessels and weaker heart function make it harder to handle the inflammation and plasma leakage caused by dengue, and the infection can further strain or inflame the heart.”

The effect of obesity and chronic kidney disease on dengue

Obesity increases the risk of serious dengue complications, shares Dr Vardani. (Pexel)

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Dengue also poses serious risks for people with obesity and chronic kidney disease, cautioned Dr Vardani.

“Obesity can impair immune responses and drive chronic inflammation, weakening the body’s ability to fight infection,” he explained. “It can also disrupt blood vessel function, increasing the risk of plasma leakage. Studies suggest that overweight patients may face roughly a 50 percent higher risk of developing serious dengue complications compared to those without obesity.”

When it comes to chronic kidney disease, patients with the condition are more frequently hospitalised with dengue and face a threefold higher risk of death, stated Dr Vardani.

“Impaired kidney function disrupts fluid and electrolyte balance, increasing the likelihood of shock and organ failure,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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