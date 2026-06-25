Doctor shares lifestyle habits that lower risk of kidney disorders; explains importance of balanced hydration

Kidneys are a natural detoxifying station of the body, and the importance of the pair of organs in maintaining overall health cannot be understated. Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shelly Mahajan, pathologist and lab director at Mahajan Imaging & Labs, shared ways in which one can ensure that their kidneys remain in good health.

EVeryday habits play a major role in maintaining kidney health. (Pexel)

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Explaining the function of the organ, Dr Mahajan shared, “Kidneys are extremely important organs that help filter out toxins from the body and maintain proper fluid levels, pressure, and healthy mineral composition.”

Nevertheless, people often remain unaware of issues with the kidneys in their early stages. In India, kidney diseases have become a matter of concern over time. According to the pathologist, contributing factors include:

Diabetes

Hypertension

Obesity

Lack of physical activity

These have led to a rise in chronic kidney diseases. Such disorders are known to develop gradually and may not cause any symptoms in the early stages. This makes the disease go unnoticed, which leads to significant damage to the kidneys, cautioned Dr Mahajan. She shared what helps lower the risk, which are presented as follows.

1. Balanced hydration

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It is better to drink water instead of energy drinks for daily hydration. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} While hydration is important, it must be balanced, noted Dr Mahajan. “One of the easiest methods of ensuring healthy kidneys is consuming adequate amounts of water. Adequate hydration enables the kidneys to filter out toxins effectively, thus lowering the chances of kidney stone formation,” she shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While hydration is important, it must be balanced, noted Dr Mahajan. “One of the easiest methods of ensuring healthy kidneys is consuming adequate amounts of water. Adequate hydration enables the kidneys to filter out toxins effectively, thus lowering the chances of kidney stone formation,” she shared. {{/usCountry}}

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However, proper hydration doesn’t imply taking excess quantities of liquids. Excessively sweet drinks, such as soft drinks, energy drinks, and pre-packaged juices, might lead to health issues like obesity and diabetes.

“In a country like India, where high temperatures are common for much of the year, dehydration can occur easily. People who spend long hours outdoors, travel frequently, or work in physically demanding jobs should pay particular attention to their fluid intake,” cautioned Dr Mahajan.

2. Keeping diabetes and high blood pressure in check

Diabetes and hypertension are the major reasons for kidney disease in the world and cause a significant share of kidney problems in India, pointed out Dr Mahajan.

“The high levels of glucose can affect the small blood vessels involved in removing waste from the body, while high blood pressure adds further burden to the kidneys,” she explained. Keeping them in check thus lowers the risk to the organs.

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“Doing regular movement, eating a balanced diet, cutting back on processed foods, keeping salt to a minimum, and staying within a healthy body weight range are practical steps that aid kidney health as well as day-to-day well-being,” shared the pathologist.

3. Avoiding unnecessary self-medication

In India, people often lean on over-the-counter painkillers for headaches, muscle aching, or joint discomfort.

“They can be quite helpful when used the right way, but if someone uses them too often or for too long, it may start to mess with kidney function, especially in older adults or in people who already have certain health conditions,” noted Dr Mahajan.

Herbal products, dietary supplements, and alternative remedies should be carefully considered, as some of them may include components that end up adding extra strain on the kidneys. It is always best to check with a doctor before using anything for the long term.

The importance of early screening

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According to Dr Mahajan, early detection remains one of the most useful ways to prevent serious kidney problems.

“Routine urine and blood tests can detect early signs of kidney injury before any symptoms appear. Imaging tests like ultrasound, CT scanning, or MRI might also help uncover unusual structural issues when necessary,” she noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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