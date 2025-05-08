Doctor shares top 6 strategies for pregnant women to stay healthy and hydrated this summer

The brutal summer heat poses a serious challenge for pregnant mothers, putting both their health and their baby’s wellbeing at risk when proper precautions aren’t taken. Proper hydration is one of the key strategies this summer, preventing complications. With your body working overtime to cope with the extreme conditions of summer, along with the physical changes of bearing a child, it can all become overwhelming and exhausting. Pregnant women need to stay well protected with appropriate diet and stay in cool environments to stay safe this summer.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yashica Gudesar, Director and Unit Head, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Max Hospital Dwarka, shared that heat stroke is one of the risks of summer.

She added, "High temperatures can put pregnant women at an increased risk of heat-related risks such as heat cramps, dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, which can be dangerous for both mother and baby. One should not avoid warning signs like extreme fatigue, dizziness, fainting, muscle cramps, confusion, racing heart, or a high body temperature. Make sure to get immediate medical attention."

There are several health-related pregnancy complications as well if proper care is not taken.

Dr Yashica explained, "Heat cramps, though less dangerous, cause painful muscle spasms, while dehydration can reduce placental blood flow and increase the risk of early labour. Heat exhaustion shares symptoms with common pregnancy discomforts like fatigue and nausea, making it harder to detect. If left untreated, it can progress to heat stroke, a life-threatening condition where body temperature exceeds 104°F, potentially causing damage to vital organs. So, planning by checking the weather forecast, using heat tracker apps, and adjusting activities based on heat and air quality levels can help ensure a safe and healthy pregnancy during the summer months."

Further, Dr Yashica shared with us a detailed guide, covering essential strategies to prevent heat stroke during pregnancy:

1. Stay hydrated

Keep yourself hydrated with water and juices rich in Vitamin C.

Drinking plenty of fluids is one of the most effective ways to prevent heat-related problems.

Water should be the main beverage of choice, but juices, especially those rich in Vitamin C, like citrus juices, and fresh fruits like watermelon and oranges, can also help maintain hydration while supplying important minerals.

Checking urine colour can serve as an easy hydration check, dark-colored urine is often a sign that fluid intake needs to be increased.

2. Foods to eat and avoid

Hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and yoghurt help prevent dehydration and keep you refreshed.

Eating light, easily digestible foods such as salads and fruits can help maintain energy levels without raising body temperature.

Watermelon, cucumber, coconut water, citrus fruits like oranges and lemons, yoghurt, mint, and leafy greens like spinach and lettuce are some foods that can help prevent heat stroke.

At the same time, avoiding heavy, spicy, and hot meals is advisable, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

3. Avoid midday sun

Avoid going out in the afternoon.

Avoiding the midday sun, particularly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., can significantly reduce the risk of overheating.

Spending time indoors in air-conditioned spaces, cooling centres, or shaded areas is highly recommended.

Taking frequent cool showers or using cold compresses on palms and soles can also help regulate body temperature.

4. Avoid hot baths and saunas

Avoid taking hot showers in summers.

Hot tubs, saunas, and steam rooms should be avoided during pregnancy.

They can cause body temperature to rise to unsafe levels, increasing the risk of dehydration and heat stroke.

5. Exercise wisely

Yoga is one of the safest exercises for pregnancy.

Physical activity is important during pregnancy, but exercise should be limited to cooler parts of the day, such as early mornings or evenings.

Workouts should be done indoors whenever possible to avoid excessive heat exposure. It is better to avoid exercises that could raise core temperature or increase the risk of overheating, like contact sports and high-intensity activities.

Low-impact activities like prenatal yoga, swimming, walking, or stationary cycling are recommended.

6. Protect skin

Applying sunscreen is a no-brainer and the easiest hack to keep your skin protected.

Using good quality sunscreen before stepping out can protect against UV rays, although it won't prevent heat stroke, but vital for your skin.

Keeping the skin moisturised helps maintain hydration and reduces skin irritation caused by excessive heat.

