Does exercise really make arthritis worse? Here is what a knee replacement surgeon wants you to know

For people living with arthritis, exercise can seem counterintuitive. When every step causes knee pain, fingers feel stiff in the morning, or hips ache after a short walk, resting may appear to be the safest option.

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However, that does not make exercise bad for arthritis patients, shared joint and knee replacement surgeon Dr Sushil Sharma told HT Lifestyle. He cautioned that prolonged inactivity can weaken the muscles supporting the joints, reduce mobility and make everyday movements increasingly difficult.

“The key is not to avoid exercise, but to understand which activities are appropriate and how they should be performed,” highlighted the doctor.

What happens to the joints in arthritis?

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{{^usCountry}} To understand the effect of exercise on arthritis patients, it is important to know what the condition actually is. “Arthritis is a term for a class of diseases associated with joint discomfort, tightness, swelling, and the inability to move easily,” stated Dr Sharma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To understand the effect of exercise on arthritis patients, it is important to know what the condition actually is. “Arthritis is a term for a class of diseases associated with joint discomfort, tightness, swelling, and the inability to move easily,” stated Dr Sharma. {{/usCountry}}

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In osteoarthritis, the cartilage, the underlying bone, and other joint tissues are affected, eventually resulting in pain. In the case of inflammatory diseases, like rheumatoid arthritis, the immune system reacts abnormally, leading to synovitis, which is inflammation of the synovial membrane surrounding joints, which can be destructive to the cartilage and bones.

“Although the causes of these diseases are different, the result is the same, which is pain that drives people to minimise their physical activities,” the surgeon pointed out.

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Exercise helps strengthen the muscles around the joints, shares Dr Sharma.

Can exercise help arthritis patients?

Dr Sharma noted that exercises prescribed for arthritis patients help strengthen the muscles around the affected joints, enhance flexibility, and maintain mobility. For instance, the quadriceps and hip muscles help maintain knee stability while commuting, climbing stairs, and sitting on a chair.

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“Additionally, engaging in regular physical activity helps strengthen cardiovascular fitness and balance,” he shared. “For those suffering from knee and hip osteoarthritis, exercise and dieting may help manage weight and minimise the stress felt on the joints.”

Exercise might be advantageous when it comes to addressing issues such as sleep and mood improvement, the surgeon highlighted. “Nevertheless, it should be noted that exercise does not offer a remedy for damaged cartilage nor improve the treatment of arthritis,” he added.

How to choose the right exercise?

An effective exercise programme generally combines muscle strengthening, aerobic activity and range-of-motion exercises.

“Walking on even surfaces, stationary cycling and swimming are often suitable low-impact options,” stated Dr Sharma. “Aquatic exercises can be particularly helpful because water buoyancy reduces the load on weight-bearing joints while allowing muscles to work against water resistance.

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The surgeon pointed out that the intensity should be increased gradually, with exercises adapted to the affected joints and the severity of symptoms. “During an inflammatory flare, strenuous activity may need to be reduced in favour of gentle movement,” he noted.

How to balance movement and rest?

When beginning a new exercise program, Dr Sharma shared that it is normal to experience mild, temporary discomfort. However, noticeable pain, increasing swelling or sustained worsening symptoms must be taken seriously.

“If a discomfort remains high following activity, consideration should be given to adjusting the intensity or the duration of the exercise program,” he noted. “An individualised exercise program can be developed on the basis of joint function, muscle strength and the extent of mobility issues with the help of doctors or physiotherapists.”

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He further reminded that people with inflammatory arthritis should remember that exercise should be used alongside prescribed treatment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Sushil Sharma is a senior consultant (joint and knee replacement surgeon) at Kailash Hospital, Noida, with over 35 years of experience.