Does more sweat mean a better workout? Cardiologist shares what actually matters

Sweating during exercise is normal, but many look forward to a completely drenched T-shirt, as there is a belief that more sweat means an effective workout session, and that you are burning more fat.

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But does more sweat mean your heart is working harder, though? We asked Dr Devandra Kr Shrimal, director of cardiology at Narayana Hospital, Jaipur, to explain. He also walked us through what sweat can tell about your workout and what to pay attention to instead.

The doctor clarified, "The surprising part is that the amount of sweat is not a good indicator of how hard your heart is working.

Why do you sweat during exercise?

Sweating is the body's way of cooling itself. The doctor revealed that when your body temperature rises during exercise, sweat evaporates from your skin to help you cool down. How much you sweat varies from person to person and from one workout to another. So, a drenched T-shirt does not necessarily mean you have had an intense cardio session.

What does your heart respond to?

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{{^usCountry}} Sweat shows that your body is trying to cool down, but it does not tell you how hard your heart is working. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sweat shows that your body is trying to cool down, but it does not tell you how hard your heart is working. {{/usCountry}}

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“Your heart responds to the workload, not the amount of sweat. During exercise, your muscles need more oxygen. To meet that demand, the heart beats faster and pumps more blood around the body. Heart rate and breathing tend to rise with the intensity of the exercise,” the cardiologist explained.

You can get an effective cardio workout without getting drenched. So, you might sweat less while exercising in a cool room or swimming, even as your heart works harder. Similarly, hot, humid weather can make you sweat heavily during a less strenuous workout.

How do you know if your workout is challenging or not?

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Instead of worrying about why you are not sweating much, there are other ways to figure it out. Dr Shrimal recommended the ‘talk test’ as a simple way to gauge workout intensity.

“If you can talk during moderate-intensity exercise, you are exercising at a moderate level. When you are exercising heavily, you will find it hard to say more than a few words, as you will be breathing much harder," he said.

Heart rate is another useful measure. The cardiologist shed light on this, explaining that moderate-intensity exercise is generally around 50 to 70 percent of your estimated maximum heart rate, while vigorous exercise is around 70 to 85 percent.

These ranges are approximate and may be less useful for people taking medicines that affect their heart rate.

When should you pay attention to heavy sweating?

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If you are dizzy during your workout, make sure you take a break and hydrate yourself.

Heavy sweating matters when it leads to significant fluid loss, especially during a long workout or exercise in hot weather. The cardiologist warned that if you lose too much fluid, you can become dehydrated, dizzy, or fatigued. The main purpose should not only be to finish every workout drenched. A suitable level of effort that you can maintain regularly and build on gradually matters more. So, you can stop worrying if you are not sweating as much.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.