Does removing the ovaries eliminate ovarian cancer risk? Gynaecologic oncologist debunks 8 myths about the disease

As the name suggests, ovarian cancer is the growth of cancerous cells in the ovaries. The disease is often diagnosed late because it typically causes symptoms only in the later stages, according to the Cleveland Clinic website.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Worried about breakouts during the festive season? Expert shares 6 face-washing mistakes that could make it worse

However, gynaecologic oncologist Dr Parminder Kaur shared with HT Lifestyle that the misconceptions surrounding ovarian cancer can further delay diagnosis and treatment. Understanding the facts is important for a timely medical evaluation.

Dr Kaur went on to debunk eight popular myths surrounding the disease. They are presented as follows.

Myth 1: Ovarian cancer occurs only in older women

Fact: While the risk of ovarian cancer increases with age, it can also occur in younger women. “Germ cell malignant tumours, a type of ovarian cancer, are more commonly seen in teenagers and women in their early 20s,” stated Dr Kaur.

Myth 2: Ovarian cancer does not run in families

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Fact: According to Dr Kaur, genetics can play an important role in determining the risk of ovarian cancer. Around one in five ovarian cancers may have a genetic component. “Therefore, a family history of ovarian or related cancers should be discussed with a doctor,” she stressed. Myth 3: Every ovarian cyst is cancerous {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fact: According to Dr Kaur, genetics can play an important role in determining the risk of ovarian cancer. Around one in five ovarian cancers may have a genetic component. “Therefore, a family history of ovarian or related cancers should be discussed with a doctor,” she stressed. Myth 3: Every ovarian cyst is cancerous {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Fact: Dr Kaur pointed out that most ovarian cysts are benign and functional. However, complex cysts, particularly those with solid areas or septations, may require further evaluation because they can be associated with malignancy.

Not all ovarian cysts are cancerous.

Myth 4: A normal CA-125 level rules out ovarian cancer

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fact: CA-125 (Cancer Antigen 125) is a protein biomarker found in the blood that often increases in the presence of ovarian cancer. As per Dr Kaur, the CA-125 test is not a definitive test for ovarian cancer. In her words, “Some women with ovarian cancer may have normal or only mildly elevated CA-125 levels, even in the presence of an ovarian mass. Imaging and, when indicated, surgical evaluation and histopathology are important.”

Myth 5: Removing the ovaries completely eliminates ovarian cancer risk

Fact: Upon removing the ovaries, the risk of ovarian cancer is significantly reduced, but not completely eliminated, cautioned Dr Kaur. “Primary peritoneal cancer can arise from the lining of the abdomen and can behave similarly to ovarian cancer,” she stated.

Myth 6: Fertility treatment directly causes ovarian cancer

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fact: As the oncologist stated, “Studies have not established a direct causal relationship between fertility treatment and ovarian cancer. However, factors such as infertility and nulliparity may be associated with risk.”

Myth 7: Once treatment is completed, ovarian cancer can never return

Fact: High-grade serous ovarian cancer, particularly when diagnosed at stages III or IV, can have a significant risk of recurrence and therefore requires close follow-up, pointed out Dr Kaur.

Myth 8: Surgery is needed only if chemotherapy fails

Fact: As per Dr Kaur, surgery and chemotherapy are both integral to ovarian cancer management. Depending on the individual case, surgery may be performed upfront or after initial chemotherapy (interval debulking surgery).

“Finally, risk-reducing surgery does not mean losing one’s femininity,” Dr Kaur further noted. “Surgical menopause can have significant effects, but appropriate hormonal and supportive therapies may be considered for eligible patients.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Parminder Kaur is a consultant gynaecologic oncologist at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. She has over 18 years of surgical experience in gynaecologic oncology and advanced laparoscopy.