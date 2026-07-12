Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 early signs of liver disorder: From yellowing of eyes to swelling of legs

The liver is a vital organ that is essential for not just digestion but also detoxification of the body. It produces bile, which helps the small intestine to break down and absorb fats and fat-soluble vitamins. It also filters the blood of toxins, alcohol, drugs, and byproducts from normal metabolism.

Declining liver health produces noticeable symptoms such as nausea. (Unsplash )

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As such, if the functioning of the liver is impaired for any reason, it results in noticeable symptoms. Taking to Instagram on July 11, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, listed five such symptoms and explained each of them. They are presented as follows.

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1. Feeling tired all the time

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, fatigue is one of the most common symptoms of chronic liver disease. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, fatigue is one of the most common symptoms of chronic liver disease. {{/usCountry}}

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“It may reflect changes in brain signalling, inflammation, muscle loss, poor sleep, anaemia, or reduced exercise tolerance rather than liver enzymes alone,” he stated.

2. Frequent nausea or loss of appetite

The liver produces bile to help digest fats, and liver disease can disrupt normal digestion.

“Delayed stomach emptying, inflammation, altered taste, abdominal bloating, and reduced appetite are all recognised contributors to nausea and poor food intake,” shared Dr Sood.

3. Yellowing of the eyes or skin

Yellowing of the eyes or skin is a well-known sign of jaundice, which occurs when bilirubin builds up because the liver cannot properly process or excrete it, noted Dr Sood.

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“It may result from liver disease, excess red blood cell breakdown, or bile duct obstruction. New or worsening jaundice always deserves prompt medical evaluation,” he explained.

4. Easy bruising

The liver makes many of the proteins needed for normal blood clotting and also helps regulate platelet production, shared Dr Sood.

“As liver function declines, bruising and abnormal bleeding can become more common, especially when accompanied by nosebleeds, gum bleeding, or black stools,” expressed the physician.

5. Swelling in the legs or abdomen

As Dr Sood stated, “Liver scarring can increase pressure in the portal circulation, causing fluid retention and swelling in the legs or abdomen. Low albumin levels may worsen this because albumin helps keep fluid inside blood vessels.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.