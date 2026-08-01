Dr Praneeta Jain shares how 18-year-old’s severe dandruff case exposes common mistake for those with colour-treated hair

Dandruff is an issue that many among us are intimately familiar with, especially living in a tropical country where pollution is a serious concern. Since the issue is extremely common, there are also many opinions on how best to treat it, with many of them not having any scientific basis.

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Taking to X on July 19, dermatologist Dr Praneeta Jain shared the case of an 18-year-old patient of hers who decided to follow one such hack to treat dandruff and ended up worsening the condition of her scalp.

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Case study of the 18-year-old girl with dandruff

{{^usCountry}} Dr Jain shared that the girl came to her with a case of severe dandruff. Her hair was bleached blonde, and she had undergone multiple salon treatments. But the real concern was something different. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Jain shared that the girl came to her with a case of severe dandruff. Her hair was bleached blonde, and she had undergone multiple salon treatments. But the real concern was something different. {{/usCountry}}

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“She was washing her hair once every 10 days,” stated the dermatologist. “Not out of laziness. She'd been told, by the internet, by the salon, that washing ‘strips’ colour-treated hair and makes dryness worse. So she washed less. And less.”

However, the claim was not scientifically accurate. Dr Jain explained what actually happened with her patient, pointing out that dandruff and dryness are not the same. Dandruff is a yeast called Malassezia, which tends to overgrow and cause itching, especially if a person is not cleaning the scalp.

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“Bleaching damages the hair shaft, so hair feels rougher after a wash. That feeling is real. But the fix for that is conditioner on the lengths, not abandoning your scalp,” noted Dr Jain. “Your scalp is skin. You would not go ten days without washing your face.”

How to best take care of the scalp?

People who experience regular dandruff outbreaks, as well as those who do not, need to wash their hair regularly, according to Dr Jain. It is not a question of hygiene, but a necessity for maintaining a healthy scalp.

As per the dermatologist, “Females should wash at least twice a week, and males should wash daily to alternate days.”

She also suggested the use of medicated shampoo on the scalp if a person has dandruff. In case one needs to apply conditioner for dry hair, the doctor suggested applying it only from the mid-lengths down.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Praneeta Jain, MD, DNB Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, is a consultant at KIMS Hospitals, Gachibowli, and the founder of Linaé Skin, Hair & Aesthetic Clinic in Jubilee Hills.