Dr Shriram Nene shares 6 healthy habits he follows with wife Madhuri Dixit for better health: From walking after meals to consistent bedtime routine

Staying healthy does not necessarily require expensive equipment, complicated diets or following the latest wellness trends. According to Dr Shriram Madhav Nene, the key lies in building consistent habits around nutrition, movement and sleep. The heart surgeon, health educator and husband of actor Madhuri Dixit believes that small, everyday choices can make a meaningful difference to long-term well-being.

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In an October 23 interview with Mashable India, Dr Nene discussed the healthy lifestyle habits he recommends and follows with his wife, Madhuri, from practising portion control and walking after meals to maintaining a consistent bedtime routine. (Also read: Gastroenterologist says simple 10–15 minute walk after meals can improve digestion, ease bloating and gas )

1. Make nutrition a priority

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Dr Nene believes that eating well is one of the foundations of good health. Rather than recommending extreme diets, he emphasises planning meals, paying attention to portions and making balanced food choices.

“Nutrition is probably 70 to 80% of the equation,” he says, adding that managing nutrition does not mean doing anything extreme.

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{{^usCountry}} He recommends avoiding arriving at meals overly hungry, as this can make it harder to control portions. Planning meals in advance and being mindful of what goes on the plate can help people develop more sustainable eating habits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He recommends avoiding arriving at meals overly hungry, as this can make it harder to control portions. Planning meals in advance and being mindful of what goes on the plate can help people develop more sustainable eating habits. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Nene also describes a balanced plate that includes leafy greens and other fibre-rich vegetables, protein and carbohydrates. This approach can help people pay attention to variety and balance rather than focusing on eliminating entire food groups.

2. Walk after meals and move more throughout the day

Movement is another important part of Dr Nene’s approach to health. He points out that modern lifestyles often involve long periods of sitting, with food and other conveniences available at the tap of a screen.

“Even simple things like walking after meals activate your insulin receptors and your muscles and decrease the amount of sugar,” he explains.

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A gentle walk after eating can be an accessible way to incorporate movement into the day. Regular physical activity, alongside balanced nutrition, can also support metabolic health.

3. Build muscle, even without heavy weights

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Dr Nene also highlights the importance of maintaining muscle strength, including as people get older. He stresses that strength-building activities do not always require a gym or heavy weights. “Even if you do simple things with coffee cans and things like that, you’re building muscle,” he says.

The underlying message is to start with manageable activities and build consistency. Depending on a person’s fitness level and health needs, bodyweight exercises, resistance bands or light weights may be options to explore.

4. Make sleep a consistent habit

Sleep is another essential part of Dr Nene’s health philosophy. He describes it as the body’s opportunity to recover and consolidate memories, emphasising the value of a regular sleep routine.

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“Body likes consistency. It doesn’t like fads,” he says, extending the principle beyond sleep to health habits in general.

His suggestions for winding down include putting devices away before bedtime, keeping the bedroom cool, using dim lighting and maintaining clean bed linens. He also recommends slowing down in the evening instead of carrying the day’s activity right up to bedtime.

5. Be cautious about health trends

With wellness advice constantly circulating on social media, Dr Nene encourages people to be selective about what they follow. “There’s a lot of new things coming. But if you start with the basics and build a strong foundation, then the rest of what you do is going to be in your favour,” he says.

He also cautions against treating oneself as a guinea pig, stressing the importance of evidence when making health decisions. Rather than chasing quick fixes, his approach centres on sustainable habits that can be adapted to individual needs.

6. Enjoy your favourite foods, but practise portion control

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Healthy eating does not have to mean giving up traditional Indian food. During the interview, Dr Nene discussed experimenting with different versions of familiar dishes, including vada pav made with sweet potato instead of potato and prepared using different cooking methods.

He also spoke about making a lighter version of sheera using alternative ingredients. At the same time, he acknowledges that taste matters. In discussing the different versions of vada pav, he admitted that the traditionally fried version tasted better than the baked and air-fried alternatives.

His practical takeaway is to enjoy food mindfully, pay attention to portions and find approaches that are realistic enough to maintain over time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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